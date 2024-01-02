Kick Off 2024 With These New Pilates Studios

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Lifestyle Community Guides

JUST IN TIME FOR THE NEW YEAR, MIAMI WELCOMES THREE HOT NEW PILATES STUDIOS TO GET YOU TONED AND LEAN FOR 2024.



The stunning new Reforming Pilates studio in Miami Beach features state-of-the-art equipment and a clean, minimalistic design. PHOTO BY OBISLET CARDOZO (@OBISLET_)

Reforming Pilates Miami Beach

After much anticipation, Reforming Pilates opens its second studio in Miami Beach on Lenox Ave. Garnering a cult-like following at its original Bay Harbour location and known for drawing in celebrities, Reforming Pilates is beloved for its classic method and chic, minimalist interior decor. The studio is brought by husband-and-wife duo Genevieve and Daniel Ross and prides itself on having the most class options of any studio in Miami, with classes offered nearly every hour, seven days a week from 8-6:30 p.m. Further amenities of the fitness haven include a private massage room where the skilled staff offers lymphatic drainage, body sculpting and wood therapy services, and a private pilates room for one-on-one sessions. 1560 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach, @reformingpilates

Nofar Method Miami

Nofar Method, a creative exercise system using advanced Pilates equipment and personalized instruction, has opened its Miami Beach location on Washington Ave. Founded on alignment-focused, full-body conditioning principles to achieve lean and strong physiques, Nofar Method targets results through Cadillac, reformer and additional prop-integrated workouts. The 50-minute advanced full-body workout capitalizes on 25 invigorating minutes on the reformer, supplemented by another 25 minutes targeting agile flexibility via the Cadillac. Through gaining core strength and sculpting lengthened muscles, clients will leave feeling the transformative effects of an effective yet entertaining routine. 1370 Washington Ave. Ste. 201, Miami, @nofarmethod

Pulse Fitness

Enjoy new beginnings with the exciting grand opening of Pulse Fitness HIIT Pilates studio in South Miami. Fusing controlled, targeted exercises with high-intensity cardio blasts, Pulse promises to spice up your fitness routine and help you achieve your wellness goals. Led by expertly trained coaches, Pulse workouts incorporate both resistance training and balance exercises into stimulating 50-minute classes capped off at 12 participants to keep things personal. The combination of tailored instruction and group motivation helps Pulse members build strength, endurance, muscle definition, coordination and energy in a boutique studio environment. 5864 Sunset Dr, Miami, @pulseitout_