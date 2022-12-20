Boia De Fans Will Love New Sister Concept Walrus Rodeo

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Food & Drink

Move over Boia De; there’s a new whimsical modern Italian spot in town, and it’s just as vibrant as everyone’s favorite Little Haiti strip mall gem. Born under co-chefs/owners Luciana Giangrandi and Alex Meyer of Boia De, Walrus Rodeo is following its big sister’s footsteps only a few feet away and this time with chef and partner Jeff Maxfield working his culinary prowess in the kitchen. Having operated alongside award-winning chef Brad Kilgore, Maxfield is no stranger to the local restaurant scene.

The central wood-fire oven is the star of the show at Walrus Rodeo, which features a menu surprisingly light on the pizza offerings—in fact, the closest thing to pizza you’ll find is the white anchovies, tomatoes and maple-brown butter ‘za and we’re not mad about it.