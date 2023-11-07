The 4 Hottest New Spots In Miami This Month

By: Cassie Scott, Allie Green and Charlotte Trattner By: Cassie Scott, Allie Green and Charlotte Trattner | | Food & Drink Food & Drink drink food Eat

FROM RESTAURANTS TO CULTURAL SPOTS, HERE’S YOUR ULTIMATE MIAMI GUIDE

SoBe Vegan



SoBe Vegan’s renovated outdoor space. PHOTO COURTESY OF SOBE VEGAN

SoBe Vegan reimagines vegan cuisine to delectable heights.

Good food feeds the body and soul, and SoBe Vegan’s recently reinvigorated, chef-driven menu does just that. With a focus on ingredient-forward, clean and made-from-scratch recipes, SoBe Vegan’s modern twist on traditional American cuisine offers healthy dishes without sacrificing flavor. To complete its vast menu roll-out, chef Horacio Rivadero’s flavorful plant-based meals include decadent banana pancakes, refreshing avocado tacos and crispy flatbreads. Savor the SoBe V Burger while enjoying the renovated indoor-outdoor eating area. Complete with biodegradable packaging, SoBe Vegan brings eco-friendly and sustainable practices to the heart of South Beach in one delicious setting. 110 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, @sobeveg

Pasion Miami



Pasion Miami features a rotating menu while offering culinary students the opportunity to lead the kitchen. PHOTO COURTESY OF PASION MIAMI

The Florida Education Institue Opens Pasion Miami, merging culinary excellence with education.

Gastronomy excellence and education often go hand in hand. While Miami has no shortage of noteworthy eateries, Pasion Miami offers a unique opportunity for students in the culinary arts to get firsthand experience leading a kitchen, while infusing their creations and culinary passions into a complete dining experience. Nestled in the heart of Miami’s iconic Calle Ocho, guests can enjoy a menu of internationally inspired dishes made with locally sourced ingredients that change depending on the season. Complete with various wines and beers, Pasion Miami welcomes its guests with a cozy ambiance exuding European charm. Serving up delectable meals for lunch and dinner, Pasion Miami successfully fosters the growth of gastronomic knowledge and delight. 5915 SW Eighth St., Miami, @pasion_miami

ZeyZey



ZeyZey’s music venue sets the stage for an enchanting evening. PHOTO BY VANESSA DIAZ

Miami welcomes music venue and cultural haven ZeyZey, offering an inclusive experience.

Miami’s music and nightlife scene continues to soar with possibilities. Now, ZeyZey, nestled in the heart of Little Haiti, emerges as the city’s latest cultural and music venue sensation. Taking guests on a journey through the realms of sound, community and culinary delights, ZeyZey is redefining global music. Brought to life by the visionary team behind Michelin-starred Krüs and Los Félix, the expansive 15,000-square-foot space immerses guests in an array of eclectic, psycho-tropic-inspired furniture that sets the stage for an evening of musical enchantment. Featuring a rotating menu of tasty shareable dishes and an innovative beverage program, ZeyZey offers a community-driven venue with an unforgettable cultural experience that ensures each visit is unique. 353 NE 61 St., Miami, @ZeyZeyMiami

Mister O1



Mister O1 delivers various artisanal and classic pizza options. PHOTO COURTESY OF MISTER O1

Miami's beloved pizzeria Mister O1 launches its newest location in Bau Harbor Islands.

Few things compare to a warm slice of pizza, and cult-favorite pizzeria Mister O1 delivers artisanal flavors to locals and visitors alike. Now, the internationally known pizzeria is bringing its inventive flavors to Bay Harbor Islands. Whether opting for a classic cheesy slice or one of the artisanal options, such as the coffee Paolo, each slice is prepared using a delicate, thin and crispy crust made with a light dough, which rests for at least 72 hours to leaven before use. Guests can opt for a traditional pie, small bites or even delight in vegan and gluten-free options. Earning an 8.9 rating by Barstool Sports pizza lover Dave Portnoy, Mister O1 delivers a can’t-miss American pie experience. 1065 95th St., Bay Harbor Islands, @mistero1pizza