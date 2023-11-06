New Weekend Brunches To Enjoy

By: Cassie Scott By: Cassie Scott | | Food & Drink Food & Drink News Latest Food & Drink drink Eat

There’s nothing quite like a bottomless brunch in Miami. Brunching isn’t just a morning activity; it is a weekend essential here in the Magic City. From bottomless brunches to all-you-can-eat experiences, there is something deliciously wonderful about a weekend full of omelets, bacon, eggs, pancakes, baked goods and more. Soak up the sunshine and dine at these brunch-favorite hot spots.

Weekend brunch at Klaw

Klaw

Located at the historic Miami Women’s Club building, Klaw Rooftop recently launched a new bottomless Sunday brunch with a revised menu. The new sip, savor and switch beverage package includes unlimited drinks, including rosé, cava and white tempranillo, Aperol spritz, mimosas, classic margaritas and more. Guests can opt for brunch classics such as guava cream cheese waffles or create their own benedict. For those seeking something outside the norm, Klaw offers a variety of seafood options such as the shellfish or Klaw platter. 1737 N Bayshore Drive., Miami

Toku

Savor your Sunday with Toku’s prix fixe brunch which combines traditional dim sum offerings with Asian-inspired takes on classic brunch dishes. Menu highlights include a dim sum sampler starter, Ubi waffles, fluffy Japanese pancakes, grilled skirt steak and eggs and more. Since brunch isn’t complete without a drink to pair it with, Toku offers bottomless options of lychee bellinis, mimosas, wasabi bloody Marys and more. Guests can even choose from a wide selection of sakes, Japanese whiskies, wines and beers. Although the menu is prix fixe, guests can add menu items a la carte. 19575 Biscayne Blvd., Unit 1109, Aventura

Stiltsville Fish Bar

Start your weekend at Stiltsville with celebrity chef couple Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis. Offered on both Saturdays and Sundays, the recently added bottomless mimosas to its signature bubble bath brunch. Guests can enjoy endless mimosas while enjoying Stiltville’s delicious brunch dishes, such as eggs benedict, shrimp n’ grits, decadent strawberries n’ cream French toast and Stiltsville’s famous fried chicken. Located in the heart of Sunset Harbour, enjoy a delicious meal while relaxing by the water. 1787 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach

Mayfair Grill

Set to elevate your weekend, Mayfair Grill offers two extraordinary brunch options, one taking your taste buds on a voyage along the Mediterranean coastline and the other bringing smooth jazz with a Latin twist. The Grill’s Mediterranean tapas brunch features small plates that craft an enticing flavor mosaic, with each dish a culinary gem representing one of the diverse regions surrounding the sea. For a slower-paced Sunday, guests at Mayfair can also enjoy its newly launched Latin jazz brunch. Featuring an open-heart kitchen, the menu highlights regional produce filled with expertly grilled creations capturing flavors influenced by the Sonoran Desert that spans Arizona, Southern California and New Mexico. The grill’s brunch options pair perfectly with its delightful wine and cocktail options. 3000 Florida Ave., Miami

Cantina Beach at the Ritz Carlton Key Biscayne

Showcased at Miami’s premier oceanfront Mexican-inspired eatery, Catina Beach is honoring the holiday season with a new Desalmuerzo Brunch. Known to have one of the largest tequila collections in South Florida, the brunch offers bottomless beverage packages paired with the tastiest tableside guacamole. Dishes include authentic Mexican botanas, breakfast tostadas with crispy corn tortillas, black bean purée, avocado, pico de gallo, organic eggs and cotija cheese, Huevos Rancheros, and traditional dessert like the Mexican Flan with a citrus crumble. Available Saturday and Sunday, this eatery presents bites that appeal to the eyes and tastebuds. 455 Grand Bay Drive, Key Biscayne, Miami

Ocean Social

Ocean Social’s popular weekend brunch on the breathtaking terrace overlooking the beach has now gone bottomless. Guests can savor chef Tristen’s elevated dishes, including the Grand Marnier French toast with cinnamon swirl, brioche, carmelized mango and whipped coconut cream, or the bacon, egg and cheese pizza with applewood bacon, two poached eggs, parmesan cream and chives, every Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy brunch while sipping oceanside on bottomless mimosas and rosé. 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach