Indulge In These New Over-The-Top Winter Brunches In Miami

By: Robert Lovi By: Robert Lovi | | Food & Drink

In a city so defined by food culture, brunch is a Must; and Miami is winning the race. Every season, restaurants launch new brunches or update their menus to include revamped highlights that keep guests coming back for more. Brunch culture has become so prominent in recent years that restaurants always consider adding a brunch option every weekend, including new open spots in the city. If you want to discover and indulge in new brunches in Miami that have launched this winter, keep reading to find out.

See Also: Carnival's Newest Ship Pays Homage To The Company's 50 Years Of Fun And Its Home Port Miami

La Mar's Legendary Brunch

500 Brickell Key Drive / Website

Following a two-year hiatus, La Mar is again offering guests an extensive brunch menu that includes some of the same options that have kept customers coming back year after year, as well as new indulgences. Guests will be able to choose from La Mar's extensive dining menu, which includes elaborate hot and cold food stations replete with signature ceviches, causas, sushi, and salads, as well as juicy anticuchos, whole fried fish, empanadas, and other traditional Peruvian cuisine created with Oka's signature modern flair. Available Saturday and Sunday, brunch is $135 per person. The brunch experience includes, in addition to the sumptuous buffet, seafood, and grill stations; tableside Chaufa Aeropuerto to share; a choice of the main course; and assorted desserts, including the famous Dessert Retablo. Brunch also includes two-hour brunch cocktails and a selection of wines, beers, and champagne. Every dish will be as beautiful to look at as it will be to eat, with thoughtful and creative plating creating an inspirational feast for the eyes that rivals only the property's stunning atmospheric setting overlooking Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline. Live music will add to the fantastic atmosphere and round out the epic brunch experience.

Contessa Miami

111 NE 41st St. / Website

Contessa Miami, the renowned northern Italian-inspired concept new to Miami, is now serving its unique culinary offerings alongside a wide selection of new additions for lunch Monday-Friday and weekend Brunch, Saturday through Sunday between 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The extensive daytime menus include antipasti, pizzas, pasta, and desserts, with highlights including Panettone French Toast, Carbonara Scramble, and Contessa classics such as Spicy Lobster Capellini and Veal Milanese.

Mayfair Grill Brunch At Mayfair House Hotel & Garden

3000 Florida Ave / Website

Mayfair House Hotel & Garden is opening its Mayfair Grill for brunch. Mayfair Grill, located in the heart of Coconut Grove, is inspired by the wood-fueled, open-fire cuisine of the American Southwest and features an open-hearth kitchen, open-air expansive garden café, and Fountain Bar. The menus highlight local produce and expertly grilled dishes with Sonoran Desert flavors from Arizona to Southern California to New Mexico. Pair your meal with Napa Valley wines or agave-based cocktails made with Guadalajara and Oaxaca mezcal, tequila, and raicilla. The restaurant's open-plan kitchen and bar flow seamlessly into the courtyard seating among the lush greenery, cascading fountains, and bustling neighborhood of Mayfair House Hotel & Garden, providing a true embodiment of Coconut Grove's café culture and bustling brunch scene.

Brunch is served on Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for a leisurely and delectable meal with friends and family. Their signature blue corn silver dollar pancakes with mezcal maple syrup, eggs divorciados sunny side up egg, blue corn tortilla, ranchera sauce, salsa verde, and braised beef shank with sweet potato hash and poached egg are among the savory dishes on the a la carte menu. Bottomless Mimosas and Rosé are also available for $35 per person.

Mayfair Grill will host a special New Year's Day brunch with live Latin Jazz music and bottomless mimosas. An excellent way to begin the new year, surrounded by vibrant light, iconic architecture, and lush gardens.

Jungle Brunch at Chotto Matte

1666 Lenox Ave. #1664 / Website

Welcome to the jungle! Are you ready to be whisked away from the shores of Miami Beach to the great wilds of Peru? Chotto Matte, a pioneering global Nikkei dining destination, presents the immersive Jungle Brunch every Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Customers can enjoy live entertainment ranging from a DJ to drummers while diving into delectable sharing menus for both meat lovers and plant-based palates, including Gambas a la Parrilla, Argentinian red shrimp flavored to perfection in a spicy coconut marinade, and King Oyster Mushroom Tostada, spiced with Peruvian aji panca chili. There's also a Bottomless Drink Package with a creative selection of jungle-themed cocktails to keep the party going all afternoon.

Negroni Midtown

3201 Buena Vista Blvd / Website

If you are in Midtown Miami, head to Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar. There are endless mouthwatering options to choose from its new brunch menu, including a rotating menu of specials such as Croque Madame Huancaina ($16), Cinnamon Rolls ($16), Truffle Eggs ($17), and Italian Burrata ($18), as well as antipasti and house favorite entrees. For those feeling thirsty, there are $25 Mimosas, Passion Bellinis, and Sparkling Wine Glasses available, as well as two-for-one brunch cocktails. Brunch at Negroni is served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and is always accompanied by live music. Guests can also dine al fresco on their expansive patio, and they are welcome to bring their canine companion — just a server for the doggie menu!

Italica Midtown

3201 NE 1st Ave / Website

From the creative minds behind the global Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar concept, Italica Midtown adds a modern and colorful twist to traditional Italian cuisine with a customized spritz bar and Mediterranean-inspired pizzas as well as weekend brunch. From 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, enjoy two-for-one Aperol Spritz and Tutto il Giorno cocktails, as well as $25 bottomless Gambino Prosecco and a rotating schedule of live entertainment. Check out the Eggs Benedict ($16) with poached eggs on top of focaccia bread, mortadella with pistachio, ricotta cheese, and Hollandaise sauce; the Pizza Dolce ($12), pizza with Nutella, ricotta, berries, and cocoa powder; or the Gnocchi ($26), Potato gnocchi stuffed with Asiago cheese served with braised boneless short ribs in a Chianti San Marzano tomato sauce.

Weekend Brunch At The Deck At Island Gardens

888 MacArthur Causeway / Website

The Deck at Island Gardens, Miami's most exquisite waterfront restaurant in front of the mega-yacht arena, offers breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay and Downtown Miami. This winter, make sure to attend their Saturday and Sunday Brunch from noon to 4:00 p.m., which includes selections chilled from the sea, sugary sweets, savory dishes, live music, and beautiful weather. The Deck Benedict ($46) includes Maine lobster, Hollandaise sauce, two poached eggs, and a toasted English muffin; the Smoked Salmon and Avocado ($28) includes marinated cucumber, toasted artisan sourdough, whipped feta cheese, and pickled onion. The Belgian Waffle ($22) includes macerated seasonal berries, chantilly mascarpone, and warm maple syrup. Reserve a multi-course Sunday Brunch Family Style Feast ($95 per person) for groups of 11 or more, with an additional Sunday Brunch Bottle Package ($95 per person) available to make the afternoon pop. Guests arriving by land or sea are welcome to sit comfortably at reservable full-size dining tables or waterfront cabana lounges.

Timpano Las Olas

450 E Las Olas Blvd / Website

The revamped Timpano Las Olas is now offering a delightful brunch menu with more craft and scratch practices. The menu includes in-house baking, pastry, and handmade artisanal Italian-flour pasta. Specialty farms will also have foraged Colusa Farms mushrooms and Wagyu beef from Queensland, Australia's rangelands. Timpano's modern-day references extend beyond the plate, with shareable picture-worthy moments that continue the story of chic and contemporary. The "Parm to Table Experience" - Uni Alfredo with Timpano branded caviar served on the finest Versace plates - and Chef Whitfield's Tableside Bomboloni unveils an illuminated version of this rustic Italian favorite - are among the dining room gueridon offerings. The restaurant is a nod to South Florida's iconic Art Deco culture, with striking color combinations of emeralds, aubergines, golds, monochromatic, and pops of pink. Some of the brunch highlights include Truffle Brioche, Steak & Eggs, Shrimp & Grits, and more.

Orno

1350 S Dixie Hwy / Website

The ingredient-focused restaurant Orno at the THesis Hotel Miami in Coral Gables has launched a brand-new Sunday brunch. With this launch, Orno's Executive Chef Niven Patel introduces a brunch-inspired menu emphasizing fresh, high-quality ingredients sourced directly from his backyard farm, Rancho Patel, in nearby Homestead. The new brunch menu takes guests on a gastronomic journey with innovative twists on traditional fare such as the Belgian Waffle ($14), served with Honeycrisp apple and maple crème fraîche, the Ricotta Pancake ($13), topped with Nutella and hazelnut praline; the Grilled Wagyu Steak ($26), served with wood-roasted farm eggs, heirloom tomato, and chimichurri; Maine Lobster Toast ($30), topped with avocado, farm Bottomless Moet Brut and Rose champagne will be available for up to two hours ($75/person), and fresh orange juice and peach puree will be provided to make your own Mimosas and Bellinis. Orno will also serve a full brunch cocktail menu, including La Roma ($18), a seasonal cocktail made with Ilegal Mezcal, Hazelnut Orgeat, Mr. Black, and Espresso; 75 Apples ($16), made with Wheatley Vodka, St. Germaine, Apples, Rosemary, and Cava; and Strawberry Rhubarb Spritz ($16), made with Strawberry Infused Aperol, Rhubarb Bitters, and Cava.