5 Festive And Elegant New Years Decoration DIYs From TikTok

Is there a bigger night in the world of parties than New Year’s Eve?

It’s the magical moment when the whole world gathers to count down the clock and say “cheers” at midnight, maybe stealing a kiss from a special cutie or just toasting “good riddance” to the past with the very best of family and friends.

While there is always something to do out on the town, some of our favorite New Year’s Eve memories are the nights we spent at someone’s home, whether we were the ones doing the hosting or simply just getting together at someone else’s soiree.

If you’re looking to put on the best darn NYE party your friends and family have ever seen, the decor can do a lot to help meet your goals. We looked across TikTok and found some stunning New Years Eve decorations and DIYs to give you some tips, tricks and inspiration.

No doubt any—or all—of these designs and decor ideas will fill your space with nothing short of wonder!

Light-Up Balloons

TikTok user Macy Brooke Byrd shocked the social network when she uploaded this video of her family’s over-the-top NYE party decorations, but she did everyone a solid by coming back to the platform to share her plug for these incredible light-up balloons. One quick nab from Amazon, and you can stun your guests with these elegant and ethereal decorations.

Cute Photo Backdrop With Balloons, Fabric Fringe and Gold Panels

What’s a NYE party without a breathtaking step and repeat? You’ll feel like an A-list star with this photo backdrop in your house, and it doesn’t take that much work. TikTok user Decor of Mari shows us how she created a magical backdrop using some black fabric, which she fringed and draped herself, plus some gold panels from Amazon, and lots of gold and black balloons! We think gold metallic fringe also makes for a great backdrop.

Black and Gold Tablescape

Planning to host a sit-down dinner as part of your evening? This beautiful tablescape from TikTok user Maren Baxter will blow your guests away while creating a warm and welcoming environment. As you may have noticed, black and gold are the hottest trending colors this NYE. The two together are incredibly sophisticated, but if you’re not so into gold, you can opt for black and silver, or go all gold and silver for a brighter look that’s just as celebratory.

Sticky Balloon Hack

Want to go all out with the balloons but don’t want them to cluster in the same corner? TikTok user Charly Anne C shows us how she keeps all her balloons right where she wants them: with Glue Dots Tape! One user in the comments did remark that very strong glue tape may damage your ceiling, so just be careful and give it a test run before you go all out with 50 balloons.

Disco Ball Garland

Disco balls are definite on trend for this year’s NYE decor, and while you can simply grab a few to place around the celebration space or even hot glue some together to create an awesome centerpiece, TikTok user Ambusheed With Boys shows us how to use small disco ball ornaments to make a fun garland with silver, sparkly yarn! Follow these step-by-step instructions, and you’ll be decked out with NYE in no time.

Now that your space is all spruced up for the best New Year’s Eve party ever, pair your decor with one or more of these special, sparking New Year’s Eve cocktail recipes.