Where To Watch The New Year's Eve Fireworks To Welcome 2023 In Miami

Nothing is more exciting than welcoming the new year on a night full of celebration with loved ones, where a display of fireworks is the entrance to a new year that is about to embrace everyone with new opportunities and new beginnings. Everyone gets together on New Year's Eve (NYE) to dance, eat, and write their resolutions. Watching the fireworks as soon as the clock hits midnight is like a ritual. The NYE spirit in Miami is one of the most exciting you'll ever experience. The Magic City breathes celebration, and with its stunning views, there are many places where you can gather to welcome the new year. Here 7 locations in Miami where you can etch the new year's fireworks.

Nikki Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Beach Miami Beach (@nikkibeachmiami)

1 Ocean Drive / Website

Capture the sun's energy during the Golden Solstice New Year's Eve celebration at Nikki Beach Miami Beach. You may purchase dinner packages, table packages, and general admission tickets. Celebrate Life and enjoy radiant entertainment such as performances by Nikki Beach's dance troupe, a spectacular show, and live music. Nikki Beach's fireworks show will usher in 2023 under the night sky. It's all about gold tones and Champagne fantasies! To purchase tickets click here.

$150 GENERAL ADMISSION

The General Admission ticket includes admission to the venue but not food or beverages. Please keep in mind that general admission does not include a seat.

VIP TABLES & BEDS - from $1,250

Seating for VIP tables and beds is determined on a first-come, first-served basis. Arrive early to select a table. Although VIP tables and beds do not include food, an à la carte menu is available.

DINNER PACKAGES begin at $1,650.

With one of our dinner packages, you can enjoy a four-course meal, Champagne, and beach breezes. Dinner begins promptly at 8:00 p.m., with doors opening at 7:00 p.m.

This event is only for guests 21+.

The Wharf Miami

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Wharf Miami (@wharfmiami)

114 SW North River Drive / Website

New year or not, The Wharf Miami is one of the places in the city to have fun. This Dec. 31, starting at 6 p.m., head to The Wharf for impressive fireworks and other fabulous activities. The "Captain's Ball" on the patio will make you feel like the captain of your ship as you enjoy music, dancing, breathtaking views of Miami's skyline, and the fireworks.

Bayfront Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bayfront New Year’s Eve (@bayfrontnye)

301 Biscayne Blvd / Website

It would be a miss if Miami's most iconic park didn't celebrate the New Year. If you want to see one of the most spectacular NYE celebrations and fireworks, head to Bayfront Park to watch their world-renowned firework show. Accompany the beloved Willy Chirino and Arturo Sandoval who will be performing on stage with several other artists, or park yourself near the water for the best view.

The Upside At Moxy South Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moxy South Beach (@moxysouthbeach)

915 Washington Ave / Website

Join Moxy South Beach on The Upside's rooftop for a Brazilian-themed New Year's Eve celebration - A Night in Copacabana! Transport yourself to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for a night at the Copacabana with an all-white dress code celebration that includes amazing views of Miami Beach's firework show, a premium open bar, Brazilian dancers, and music by Tovitz.

The Biltmore Hotel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Biltmore Hotel Miami - Coral Gables (@thebiltmoremiami)

1200 Anastasia Ave / Website

Head to one of Miami's most iconic hotels in Coral Gables, away from all the noise of the city's main attractions, for a fabulous display that will light up the sky above the Biltmore Hotel's golf course. This year, the hotel's NYE celebration begins at 8:30 p.m. It includes a live DJ, confetti blasts, a premium open bar, and various savory food selections.

Sawa Restaurant & Lounge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SawaRestaurant&Lounge (@sawarestaurant)

360 San Lorenzo Ave #1500 / Website

This New Year's Eve, celebrate at Sawa's Magical Garden Party Dinner! Sawa closes its doors to the public for one night only to offer reserved seating only for an unforgettable eater-tainment New Year's Eve event. This private annual event elevates "dinner and a show," and you're invited to experience the magic! As is customary, a chef-curated four-course dinner with complimentary bubbly will be served while guests are dazzled throughout the night by incredible live performances and interactive entertainers such as fire dancers, garden creatures, fireworks, and more. The DJ will spin you into the new year, with dancing and celebrations lasting until early 2022! This year's theme, "Magical Garden," will capture all of New Year's Eve's magic as we enter an enchanted garden fantasy land. Adults pay $199++, children pay $75+. Buy your NYE tickets here

Wynwood Marketplace

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wynwood Marketplace (@wynwood_marketplace)

2250 NW 2nd Ave / Website

SWARM presents its New Year's Eve bash-filled party destination at Wynwood Marketplace in the heart of Wynwood's Art District: edited with electronic-injected style. The event will be open and accessible to the public all night and feature glittering "shine and sparkle" entertainment. It will feature DJ and MC Mr. Pauer spinning sets all night and "lust-worthy" fireworks. Guests can also witness a ball-drop countdown complete with expansively extraordinary LED lighting. It has the potential to be spectacular. The celebration will include a luxury VIP experience at the deck, including a Premium Open Bar Package for $59. It will also have a wristband for the firework show, which will take place from 9 p.m. to Midnight, and an open bar package (bottles a la Carte).

Rosa Sky Rooftop

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosa Sky Rooftop ™️ (@rosaskyrooftop)

115 SW 8th St 22nd Floor / Website

Rosa Sky Rooftop is the perfect place to ring in the new year. Enjoy the view of Miami's beautiful skyline and the fireworks surrounding the rooftop once the clock strikes midnight. Join them for a night to remember, complete with a DJ lineup from 6:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. A minimum spending of $200 per guest is required. Do you require a table? A party of 2-4 people will be seated for a 3-hour section reservation. Are you looking for a VIP area with premium couch seating? VIP entry costs $2000 and seats 4-6 people. One bottle of Dom Perignon and one round of drinks are included in the VIP package (excluding ultra-premium, additional items a la carte). A la carte menu items include a full bar and chef-made bites. Begin the new year with the best view in Miami and a spectacular firework display!

The Roof At Esmé Miami Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esmé Miami Beach (@esmehotel)

1438 Washington Ave / Website

One of the best locations to experience fireworks and fun this NYE is The Roof at Esmé Miami Beach. Offering front-row views of the most fabulous fireworks, drinks specials, party favors, and a midnight toast, The Roof will host an open-invite NYE bash this year. Do without the stuffy guest list, get a group of friends to close out the year with sangria or bubbly in hand on The Roof, replete with cabanas, a full bar, and a restaurant offering light modern Latin cuisine. Don't forget to enjoy the fireworks.

Fort Lauderdale

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Downtown Fort Lauderdale (@fortlauderdaledowntown)

SW Second Street and Fifth Ave / Website

Fort Lauderdale will uniquely celebrate the new year with an anchor drop. Beginning at 4:30 p.m., there will be plenty of activities for families to enjoy. The Downtown Countdown in the city includes a Kids Zone with face painting, games, a petting zoo, and other activities. Remix Band and Southern Blood Band will provide musical entertainment throughout the evening. At midnight, a fireworks display will accompany the ancho as everyone prepares to receive 2023. Admission is free.