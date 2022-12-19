12 Sparkling Cocktail Recipes for New Years Eve

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | December 19, 2022 | Food & Drink
Another year is over, and we’re sure ready for a celebration.
Whether you’re gathering with friends, tuning in to yet another family Zoom, or just fixing yourself a midnight beverage and toasting to the mirror, you deserve a delicious drink to wash away all the trials and triumphs of the last 12 months.
Champagne is great, but these nine cocktail recipes elevate the New Year’s concept. New year, new drink? Why not!
This celebratory recipe from Grand Marnier is fruity and sparkly with a beautiful balance of bitterness, so you can head into the new year with class and poise.
Ingredients:
Directions: Pour all of the ingredients in a wine glass, add ice, and stir.
Thank Martini & Rossi for this refreshing spritz, specifically designed to go down when the ball drops.
Ingredients:
Directions: Build ingredients into a champagne flute. Garnish with raspberries, and enjoy!
This flavorful scotch drink comes courtesy of Old Parr and mixes citrus and ginger with club soda for a spicy, fizzy kick. Feel free to substitute your favorite scotch, whiskey or bourbon to make it your own.
Ingredients:
Directions: Combine Old Parr Aged 12 Years, Ginger Syrup, and lemon juice into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a rocks glass over ice. Top with premium club soda and garnish with an orange wedge.
In the whiskey mood but looking for something sweeter? This festive mix of whiskey with prosecco, citrus, pear and cinnamon will wow your guests and tickle your taste buds. Hat tip to Buchanan’s whiskey for the recipe.
Ingredients:
Cinnamon simple directions: Combine cinnamon sticks, water and sugar into a sauce pan and boil. Reduce heat and simmer for at least 15 minutes, then strain.
Cocktail Directions: Add whisky, pear juice, lemon juice and simple syrup into a shaker. Add ice and shake. Strain into a champagne flute. Top with Prosecco and garnish with a pear slice.
From Ciroc vodka, this smooth celebratory beverage mixes lemon with vanilla syrup and champagne for a taste that feels like a party.
Ingredients:
Directions: Shake vodka, lemon juice and vanilla syrup with ice and top up with champagne. Serve in a champagne glass. Garnish with dark grapes.
Welcome the new year with Don Julio and this seasonal sip. Spiced maple syrup and apple cider make this one memorable toast!
Ingredients:
Directions: Combine Tequila Don Julio Blanco, fresh lemon juice, spiced maple syrup and apple cider into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well. Strain contents into a couple rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with lemon wheel.
Who doesn’t love a Spritz? This recipe from Cinzano is refreshing and fit for the midnight cheer.
Ingredients:
Directions: In a wine glass full of ice, combine Cinzano Prosecco D.O.C. followed by Aperol in equal parts. Add a splash of soda. Garnish with an orange slice.
An absolute classic, this version comes from Hendrick’s Gin.
Ingredients:
Directions: Add Hendrick’s Gin, simple syrup and lemon juice to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a chilled flute. Top with champagne and garnish.
The kiss is the best part of the countdown. Don’t have a partner? Try this cocktail from Hudson Whiskey on for size. We bet you’ll stay together all year.
Ingredients:
Directions: Mix the whiskey, triple sec and cider in a champagne flute and top with chilled champagne. Garnish with an apple slice.
Created by Reyka Vodka Brand Ambassador Trevor Schneider, this colorful splash of flavor is something you’ll want to savor.
Ingredients:
Directions: Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice and shake. Strain, garnish and serve. Garnish with a lime wedge.
Here’s one for the morning after. Created by Linden Pride of Dante NYC, this coffee liquor-infused concoction will help you get over your hangover and start the new year off right.
Ingredients:
Directions: Mix all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Serve in a latte glass over pebbled ice. Garnish with an orange wedge.
A bonus sip to help with your hangover on New Year’s Day, this bloody mary brings a hair of the dog, courtesy of Carandini Emilio Balsamic Vinegar.
Ingredients:
Directions: Combine all ingredients. Stir to blend thoroughly.
Photography by: Courtesy of Grand Marnier; Courtesy of Martini & Rossi; Courtesy of Old Parr; Courtesy of Buchanan's Whiskey; Courtesy of Ciroc; Courtesy of Don Julio; Courtesy of Cinzano; Courtesy of Hendrick's Gin; Courtesy of Hudson Whiskey; Courtesy of Reyka Vodka; Courtesy of Dante NYC; Courtesy of Carandini Emilio Balsamic Vinegar