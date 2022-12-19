Pop Champagne At These Dazzling New Year’s Eve Dinners In Miami

The night is New Year’s Eve. Fireworks are exploding, champagne glasses are clinking, cheers are echoing. And if you’re lucky, a midnight kiss may be exchanged. The only thing missing from this equation is the ultimate NYE party dinner destination that will provide the celebratory backdrop for such festivities—insert the below list. Since Miami has no shortage of over-the-top dining spots offering a delectable feast and fête in a singular package, it’s only expected that our restaurant scene is going all out this New Year’s Eve. Cheers to 2023 and all the fabulous new restaurant additions it’s bound to bring to our dynamic city.
