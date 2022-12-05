The 6 Best New Year's Eve Events In Miami

By Audrey Adl By Audrey Adl | | Feature Parties Holiday

HERE ARE THE BEST PARTIES AND EVENTS IN MIAMI TO RING IN 2023

2023 W Hotel Miami New Year’s Eve Party

Kick off the New Year at the W Hotel on Collins Avenue. Experience breathtaking views on the 15th floor rooftop lounge overlooking the resort pools and gorgeous Biscayne Bay. Guests should expect lots of dancing with the top Miami DJ performances all night long. This NYE party will also include a premium open bar, exclusive VIP packages with champagne services and complimentary party favors. Experience luxury at its finest tucked inside a high-end lounge, great music and epic views. 2201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, @wmiamihote

Mondrian

Get a taste of the South Beach nightlife at the Mondrian’s iconic NYE party. Enjoy stunning views of Biscayne Bay from Baia Beach Club as you grab a drink from its premium open-bar. Start the new year with mingling and dancing during the live DJ performances featuring hip hop and house hits. You can experience the fun wherever you’d like with a variety of seating options from ballroom and poolside to balcony and beachfront. Be sure not to miss the live countdown and complimentary champagne toast as you watch the midnight firework show on the bay. 1100 West Ave, Miami Beach, @mondrianhotelsobe

NYE Weekend at Vendome

Begin the weekend at one of Miami Beach’s hottest new nightclubs, Vendome. This party will be kick off the celebratory weekend with exclusive entertainment and an amazing experience. Prepare yourself for a luxurious evening where you can dress up and feel your best. If you are looking for a great time, it is guaranteed that Vendome’s New Year’s Eve party will be an unforgettable night. General admission tickets start at only $25 with exclusive table services are available upon request. 743 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, @vendome.miami

NYE at the Wharf

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at the best open-air venue on Miami River, the Wharf. At this lovely seaside space, you will enjoy live music and great cocktails. There will be food prepared by a variety of top Miami vendors such as The Chicken Spot, Sake Room, Spris Artisan Pizza and La Santa Taqueria. The event is family-friendly occasion before 6PM and transforms into a 21+ soiree as the sun sets. 114 SW North River Dr, Miami

Hyde Beach NYE 2023

Experience an unforgettable New Year at Hyde Beach! This luxurious indoor/outdoor lounge of the SLS Hotel is bringing loads of entertainment throughout the night with a variety of special guests and interactive performers. Guests can also expect amazing food and drinks from the world-renowned Japanese restaurant Katsuya. Hyde Beach NYE will be a night full of excitement and fun. 1701 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, @hydebeachmiami

Bayfront Park

Enjoy Miami’s greatest free NYE party at Bayfront Park. Begin the new year with live music and great food vendors sprawled along the boardwalk. Experience the spectacular views of the firework show on Biscayne Bay while drawing the curtains on the evening with a NYE countdown. Come one, come all, because this event is welcome to people of all ages. 301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, @bayfrontparkmia