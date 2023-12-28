Where To Watch The New Year's Eve Fireworks In Miami

| | Lifestyle Community

It's not New Year's Eve without a proper fireworks show rounding out the night's festivities. Whether fireworks are the highlight of your otherwise mellow night or the grand finale of a New Year's Eve well spent, you can rest assured that Miami knows how to light up the sky. Here are some of the best spots for your fireworks fix.

Bayfront Park

New Year's Eve at Bayfront Park is the less chaotic equivalent to New Year's Eve in Times Square. Watch the orange ball drop from the side of the InterContinental hotel in weather that isn't borderline arctic and enjoy the more than 30 artists who will take the stage to ring in the new year. When the clock strikes midnight, you'll have waterfront seats to the biggest fireworks show in Miami. Tickets are free, however, for a more quintessential Miami experience, VIP tickets are available for puchase.

Regatta Grove

This year marks the first New Year's Eve celebration for waterfront entertainment venue Regatta Grove, which will grant front-row access to a spectacular fireworks show on the bay. For $50+ a ticket, jam out to groovy music and take in the coastal vibes as the countdown begins.

NightGarden

City of Miami Beach Fireworks

Rosa Sky Rooftop

The Biltmore Hotel

Zuma Miami