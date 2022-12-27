7 Sparkling New Year's Nail Art Designs

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Style & Beauty

When you think about New Year's Eve, you think about glitter and champagne, party hats and countdowns, shimmering dresses, infinite possibilities, and all the careless fun in the world.

Why should your New Year's nails be any different?

You don’t have to hit the salon to get a sickening look, although you’re welcome to bring a bit of nail art inspiration to your favorite nail tech. If you want to make this New Year’s pop from your fingers to your toes, all you have to do is surf the web for a bit of sparkly. Luckily, we did a lot of the legwork for you and gathered some easy-to-follow nail art tutorials from TikTok.

Taking a look at the nail art trends, “glitter” is certainly the star of the show, but there’s a lot you can do with that sparkle. From festive French tips to glowing gradients, a bit of well-placed rhinestones, celebratory color palettes and even a bit of foil gel fun can make this the most exciting manicure of the year.

Pair your gorgeous New Year’s look with one of these equally festive manicures, even if your “gorgeous look” is just your comfiest pair of pajamas.

Glitter Gradient

Starting off strong with one of the easiest and most beautiful designs, nothing says “happy new year” like a glitter gradient down your nails. TikTok user Connie Wi applies this to her gel x nails, but this is a design that shines on shorter nails, too. Start with a milky white base (Connie uses DVOK’s Milkis shade), then apply a thin coat of silver glitter (here we see Apres’ New Years Wishes). A simple paint brush will help you create the gradient, and a second layer of chunkier glitter (perhaps DVOK’s Moon Foxie) adds dimension to the look.

Black And Gold Gradient

Here’s another take on the glitter gradient look in a darker and more dramatic color palette. The truth is, you can do either of these gradient tricks in any color palette you want, but black and gold is certainly one of the most time-honored color blends of the New Year celebration. For this look, all you need is a solid black base coat and your favorite gold glitter polish. Rather than paint the glitter on with the bottle brush, TikTok user Haysalto uses the classic makeup sponge application trick. To recreate, simply paint a bit of the glitter shade directly onto the sponge, then press it lightly along your nail, moving upward slowly so the majority of the glitter collects at the end of your nail, leaving less and less glitter as you move up. There’s no right or wrong here. Just have fun and enjoy your sparkling design!

Glitter Outline

All that glitters is not a gradient, and TikTokker Michelle Khxn came up with a fun twist on the festive glitter look. She combines a silvery French tip with a trendy outline, which might take a steadier hand to create than a gradient but creates a breathtaking result. Once again, she uses a gel x nail tip to get an extended look, but you could just use the outline if you want to keep your nails short. Start with your favorite base color. Michelle uses Memeda’s neutral gel which gives the nails a rosy hue. From there, use a thin striper to create the glittery tip and the outline. Your favorite top coat will seal it all in!

Pair Glitter Nails With A Favorite Shade

If all these steps are just too much for you and all you want is an eye-catching manicure that can be recreated at home in 30 minutes or less, this whimsical look from TIkTok user Goldree is a great go to. All you need is a solid color and a glittery shade that makes you happy, then paint a few nails in the solid and a few in the shimmer. We’re big fans of accent nails on the ring finger, but Goldree’s look is fabulous with a bit of sparkle on the middle and ring fingers, too. Play around with the composition and make this simple sparkly manicure style your own.

Foil Gel Design

If you are down for a bit of experimentation, this foil gel design from TikTok nail artist Victoria Natdha is a real minimal showstopper. Her technique is simpler than it looks. Just paint a base coat in your favorite color, add a thin line of foil transfer gel from Missu with a striper, then lay your foil paper across your nail. This look does require some curing time under a UV light, so be aware that results may not last so long if you’re doing this without your own gel light set up. Pair your foil line with a striper of your favorite glitter or shimmer, and you’re in for one stunning style!

Glitter French Manicure

It stands to reason that if you can create a glitter gradient and a glittery outline, you can just go for a simple and sophisticated glitter French tip. We like this video from TikTok’s The Shimmer Room because it shows just how elegant a shimmering French tip can look on short nails. You don’t need gel x claws to pull this off! You just need a thin striper, a steady hand, your favorite glitter polish and base color, and some vision!

Rhinestones

Want a cuter take on glitter? This rhinestone design from TikTokker Heluviee is so adorable and quite easy to recreate. It’s all about using the right base coat color and getting your hands on some nail gems. For this look, Heluviee uses a mix of Cheeky by Kiara Sky and Put It In Neutral by OPI. It creates a sparkly sort of polka dot design, but you could also cluster your gems to create stars or a gem-covered French tip. The possibilities are endless once you start looking at the world with an artful eye!

Now that you’ve got your New Year’s Eve party manicure set, show off those designs with a perfectly-crafted celebratory cocktail. Try one or more of the festive cocktail recipes we gathered or your NYE celebration (or perhaps a mocktail?), and have the happiest of new years!