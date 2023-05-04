New You Spas is Redefining the World of Non-Surgical Aesthetic Procedures

By Ted Fuel By Ted Fuel | | Lifestyle Sponsored Post

New You Spas s a chain of medical spas and cosmetic centers that offers a combination of high-quality medical aesthetic services and a luxurious day spa atmosphere. Located in the Greater Toronto Area, New You offers more than 40 different procedures for both men and women, including laser hair removal, lip enhancements, non-surgical butt lifts, and other enhancements that improve the appearance of teeth, skin, acne, hair loss, and bodies. With eight locations across Toronto, Burlington, Mississauga, Woodbridge, and Richmond Hill, ON, New You Spas has performed over 1 million procedures to date.

What Sets New You Apart?

New You Spas differentiates itself from its many competitors by guaranteeing results and continuously pursuing cutting-edge services. They offer a unique and personalized approach to non-surgical aesthetic procedures, making them an ideal choice for those looking to improve their appearance. The Medical Director, Dr. Mark Baily, brings years of experience and training in Botulinum Toxin for migraines and cosmetic facial enhancement. He has concurrently worked as a Faculty Member, lecturer, and certified instructor for the American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine, and the Canadian Association of Aesthetic Medicine. Allergan, Galderma, Clarion, and Merz pharmaceuticals have all tapped Dr. Baily for company lectures. Clients can meet with Dr. Baily for free consultations at all eight New You locations.

Innovation and passion for five-star service are what sets Toronto’s New You Spas apart from other MedSpas. With their commitment to staying ahead of the curve, clients can trust that they are receiving the most up-to-date and effective treatments available. New You provides their nurses with training from around the globe to push the boundaries of what is possible. Every office is beautifully appointed with the goal of exceeding client expectations for comfort and style. Every staff member, from guest service coordinators to registered nurses, is trained to perform at the highest possible level while always putting clients first. Nothing less than 100% client satisfaction is considered acceptable.

Clients are treated like family at New You, and every staff member is trained to offer guidance, answer all questions, and truly get to know clients on a personal level. With a goal of seeking to redefine the world of non-surgical aesthetic procedures, New You provides personalized attention to each client and their unique goals.

The success of New You Spas is a testament to the exceptional vision and leadership of Oxanna Nourse. Her extensive industry experience and unwavering commitment to detail have been instrumental in inspiring her team to deliver outstanding experiences for all the valued clients who enjoy using the spas and cosmetic centers, especially the wonderful women who make up a significant part of their clientele.

New You Spas President Oxana Nourse

New You Spas President Oxana Nourse is incredibly proud to be a female entrepreneur in a male-dominated world. Before founding New You Cosmetic Centers, Oxana worked for Pepsi-Cola, Best Foods, and Reckitt Benckiser, where she gained valuable experience in decision-making, adaptability, boldness, and planning skills. She also has a Masters in English from Moscow’s State Linguistic University and knowledge in Health Sciences and Spa Management in Canada.

Oxana's experience has shaped her skills and knowledge, including her ability to think in a linear, logical, and serial manner and at the same time be creative in her thought patterns, which translates into more engaging strategies. Results-driven and organized, Oxana Nourse calls discipline and persistence her keys to growth and development. She brings her years of experience to her goal of making New You Cosmetic Centers the premier Medical Spa in North America.

New You Spas & Cosmetic Centers in Toronto

