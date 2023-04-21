Related Group Announces Nick Perez As The President Of The Condominium Division

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | People real estate

As a leading real estate development firm, Related Group has been an industry leader for more than 40 years. Now, the condominium division is led by Nick Perez, formerly the senior vice president.

Photo Courtesy: Related Group

“As the new President of Related Group’s Condominium Division, I am excited to continue the legacy that my father began over 40 years ago,” Nick Perez shared. “I’m honored to work alongside my brother, JP, and lead a talented team that truly makes a difference in the lives of many.”

The company, founded in 1979 by Nick’s father, Jorge Perez, has built, rehabilitated, and managed over 100,000 condominium, rental, and commercial units. Earning international status for its visionary designs and development of luxury condominiums, the firm is one of the largest privately owned businesses in the United States, with a development portfolio worth over $40 billion.

“This is an announcement that we make with great pride and gratitude,” said Jorge Perez, CEO and chairman of Related. “Over his time at Related Group, Nick has established himself as an exemplary leader and outstanding developer. He’s built close bonds across every area of our business and led many successful developments. Jon Paul, myself and the rest of the team couldn’t be more proud to see him step into this new challenge.”

Formerly a senior vice president, Nick Perez has worked with Related since 2018, spearheading some ultra-exclusive properties such as St. Regis Residences, Miami; Casamar Residences, Pompano Beach; the distinguished Ritz-Carlton Residences, Tampa Bay; and the hospitality-infused NoMad Residences, Wynwood.

In his new role, Nick Perez will manage the company’s condominium portfolio, worth more than $15 billion, while expanding future partnerships.

“I am focused on continuing to push the boundaries of development and further solidify the Related team as the best in the business,” he notes. “In the past few years, we’ve pursued new brand partnerships and entered new markets. This included deals with world-renowned names like Barry Sternlicht’s SH Hotels & Resorts, Andrew Zobler’s NoMad Hotels, Marriott’s iconic St. Regis and Ritz-Carlton brands, and many others. I want to continue that trend and find new ones to increase the bar.”

Photo Courtesy: Related Group

At its heart, Related is a family company. Nick Perez shares that he remembers touring rental properties with his older brother and father after sports games.

“Real estate was always a part of the conversation; it was always something ingrained in our daily lives,” Nick Perez notes. “My brother and I chose to follow in my father’s footsteps to continue his legacy of building projects that positively impact neighborhoods and improve the quality of life across all demographics. As a family, we motivate and push each other to continue achieving excellence.”

Before joining Related, Nick Perez worked in New York City for eight years focusing on rental and condominium development across various properties, including 261 Hudson and 15 Hudson Yards.

“As Miamians, we share the same drive and desire to succeed as our northern neighbors, but we go about things differently,” he notes. “Development, in particular, is very different. The city is much younger, so we can try new things and get creative. Adding to this sense of freedom is the fact that we, as developers, can make a meaningful impact on Miami with each project, which is much harder to accomplish in a city that’s been as highly developed as NYC.”

With new and exciting projects in store for Related, Nick shares that his favorite part of the industry is visualizing each project, stating that each needs a unique personality and lifestyle.

“Sometimes we achieve a project’s identity by aligning it with a particular brand and building out the design, amenities, and overall experience from there,” he says. “Take Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach; this project is geared toward Rosewood loyalists, and the brand’s ‘sense of place’ philosophy guides every step of our process. Other projects like Casamar Pompano Beach are more about leaning into the surrounding area and creating an offering that wouldn’t work elsewhere.”

Future Related projects include a second Ritz-Carlton Tampa Residences tower. Slated for groundbreaking later this year, this residence will bring new luxury and service to Tampa with 100 new luxury homes encompassing 94 homes and six villas. The Ritz-Carlton Tampa Residences offer world-class, five-star services and amenities synonymous with the prestigious Ritz-Carlton hotel brand.