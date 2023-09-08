Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation Prepares For It's Annual Diamond Ball

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Culture Lifestyle Parties Events Community Philanthropy

Returning for the 16th annual gala, the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Foundation prepares to host its annual Diamond Ball fundraiser. As philanthropists and community leaders return for this year’s Roaring ‘20s-themed gala, the fundraiser is set to be one of the most exciting galas of the season.

“The gala will support the future of Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, which includes the new Kenneth C. Griffin Surgical Tower opening next year as well as our four clinical institutes,” says Matthew Love, the president and CEO of Nicklaus Children’s Health System.

Setting out to raise record funds for patients and families this year, donations will help support excellence in surgical care alongside the pediatric hospital’s clinical institutes related to the brain, heart, cancer and blood disorders, and orthopedics. Last year, the Diamond Ball raised over $3 million to benefit Nicklaus Children’s patients and families.

The gala will also pay tribute to Mario and Bibiana Murgado, the 2023 inductees into the Ambassador David M. Walters International Pediatric Hall of Fame, which is the highest honor given by Nicklaus Children’s to recognize the hospital’s remarkable supporters and child champions.

Oscar and Ellen Feldenkreis will chair this year’s event, and Masters of Ceremonies include three-time Emmy award-winning reporter Kristi Krueger, auctioneer and former television and sports reporter Jason Alpert, and bestselling author Vallye Adams.

“The record support we receive from our South Florida community each year at our Diamond Ball gala is simply unbelievable,” Love says. “This generosity allows us to realize our dream of providing enhanced pediatric care as we work toward a healthier future for all the children of South Florida and beyond – because every child matters most.”

To register, donate and receive more information, click here.