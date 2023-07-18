Unveiling The Beauty And Talent Of Nicole Williams English

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Style & Beauty Style Style & Beauty Feature Style & Beauty Celebrity

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED 2023 ROOKIE NICOLE WILLIAMS ENGLISH DEBUTS HER SWIM LINE NIA LYNN’S COLLABORATION WITH SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT.



Nicole Williams English models her swim collection, Nia Lynn. PHOTO BY SOLMAZ SABERI

Model, designer, and founder of Nia Lynn swimwear, Nicole Williams English (@justtnic), made headlines debuting her pregnancy on the SI Swimsuit runway at Miami Swim Week as a Rookie. Now, the entrepreneur is launching her swim collaboration with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit with a line of stunning suits. We chat with the beauty about what to expect from the collection, her career goals and highlights.



PHOTO BY SOLMAZ SABERI

How did the collaboration between Nia Lynn and Sports Illustrated come to be?

It has been a lifetime goal of mine for as long as I can remember to become a Sports Illustrated Rookie. I discovered I would be the first 2023 Rookie and shoot for the magazine eight months pregnant. I was asked to reveal my pregnancy on the SI runway at Miami Swim Week in 2022, and I designed my rookie suit—a gold metallic suit that sparked the idea of creating a full collection. I talked to my team and the SI team, and collaborating was a no-brainer. The collection is insane, and I am so excited about it.

What was revealing your pregnancy on the runway like for you?

I was so nervous! I was barely showing and spent the whole day eating, so I looked pregnant when I walked down the runway for the big reveal! Larry [my husband] decided to kiss my belly to make sure everyone knew what was going on. It was one of the best moments of my life and was so fun to announce with my SI family!



Nia Lynn x Sports Illustrated Swimsuit campaign images. PHOTO BY SOLMAZ SABERI

Do you have any bucket list career goals?

I just checked one off my list! I would love to host Love Island! Anyone who knows me knows I am absolutely obsessed, and I want to get back on television, so hopefully, you will see my face on your screens again soon.

What are some words you live by?

Stress less, happiness is a choice and love hard!



PHOTO BY SOLMAZ SABERI

What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

Invest in yourself! It may be short and sweet, but it means something huge. You can do so many things to invest in yourself, whether it’s your health, business, or personal life… your foundation is where everything is built from, so make that strong.