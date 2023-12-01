Miami's New Rooftop Experience Is Making A Spash

Food & Drink, Lifestyle, Travel, Entertainment, Local, Apple News,

SET TO EMBODY THE BEST OF THE MAGIC CITY’S SOCIAL SCENE, NIGHT SWIM IS MAKING A SPLASH THIS SEASON.



Night Swim’s rooftop venue PHOTO COURTESY OF CITIZENM

Diving into Miami’s growing social scene, acclaimed hospitality group FREEHOLD launches its new rooftop experience, Night Swim, in collaboration with citizenM. Perched atop the trendsetting hotel’s gleaming new Miami Worldcenter property, Night Swim promises stellar views and unique cocktails paired with an equally good time.

“We are incredibly excited about the launch of Night Swim at citizenM Miami Worldcenter,” shares Brice Jones, FREEHOLD’s CEO and founder. “Collaborating with the highly innovative, design-forward team at citizenM has been a dream come true, blending their keen design sensibilities with our hospitality expertise to bring this dynamic concept to life. It’s a remarkable hotel with unparalleled views that promises to be unlike any other hotel rooftop bar in the city.”



Nautical-inspired Night Swim interior PHOTO COURTESY OF CITIZENM

Marking citizenM’s first foray into food and beverage programs, Miami’s new hot spot seamlessly merges the hotel’s design-forward aesthetic with FREEHOLD’s upbeat vibe. By day, Night Swim channels a breezy poolside experience with relaxing cabanas, sun loungers and a menu of shareable bites, but when the sun sets, the space transitions into a thumping nightlife destination.

Complete with a creative menu perfect for poolside cuisine, Night Swim serves delights, including black truffle tequenos, tuna tartare tacos and a trio of dips paired with a meticulously crafted cocktail menu for every guest’s libations. Creating signature cocktails like Jack Knife, made with Grey Goose vodka, blended watermelon and lime, or offering local beers such as the Night Swim Disco Sour, Miami’s new hot spot leaves nothing to be desired.

Thoughtfully designed for a day-to-night experience with sunset happy hours and nighttime DJ performances, Night Swim’s new all-encompassing destination is a can’t-miss spot for visitors and locals alike. 700 NE Second Ave., Miami @nightswimrooftop