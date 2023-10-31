NightGarden Is Your Wintry One-Night Getaway In Miami

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Entertainment Community

The magical light spectacular known as NightGarden is back at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden for its fifth anniversary, beginning on Nov. 10. Just in time for cooler weather, NightGarden invites you to step foot into the 23-acre garden at night, which has been transformed into an enchanted fairytale land with technicolor flowers and unique, larger-than-life sculptures illuminated by immersive light.

With the FairyScope™ app, visitors can explore the powers of augmented reality. Stroll down rainbow pathways enhanced by lighting effects, outdoor holograms, motion sensing technology, projection mapping and music, and engage in playful convo with the talking wise old tree, Archimedes.

Perfect for a family adventure or a romantic date night, the mystical world of NightGarden awaits your presence. On the food and beverage end, NightGarden will welcome some of Miami's most popular food trucks for bites and booze.