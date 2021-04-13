Nik Mulani Talks About Leveraging Technology To Set Up A Winning Global Team 

| April 13, 2021 | Sponsored Post

Technology has been steadily changing the nature of work for years, but the pandemic has kicked things into top gear. Entrepreneurs and businesses are embracing the concept of remote work more than ever before, exposing them to limitless talent and growth unrestricted by geographic limits. With the ability to stay connected and seek out the most talented individuals despite location, companies are finding that success is one effectively utilized app away. Nik Mulani, co-founder and Chief Business Officer of Digital Nod, has taken the company to great lengths, strategically using technology and motivating the right people.

F​ounding a full-service digital media company Nik immediately knew that building the business would require a calculated mix of technology and talent. Digital Nod employs a remote full-time workforce located in the US, Continental Europe, India, and the Philippines while working with specialized freelancers across five continents to meet their increasing client demand. "A strong digital media strategy incorporates a lot of different components that have to work seamlessly to meet the end goal," explains Nik. "We built the foundation of our business on this."

Nik takes pride in the fact that employees are self-motivated, reliable, driven, and accountable to their goals. "Give your employees tools that work and trust them to take care of the rest," states Nik. "At Digital Nod, we've embraced technology and automation from tech giants Microsoft and Google, alongside nifty solutions from apps like Trello and Zapier, providing these powerful tools to a promising workforce." Nik believes that the right people can work with limited oversight, and in turn, that breaks your employees free from the burden of micromanagement, aligning their focus with big picture goals.

I​t's about clearing the red tape that holds employees back and burns them out in the long run. "Remote work represents the future," states Nik. "With what we have available, work is at our fingertips 24/7, and our mantra is talent can plug-in from anywhere. Invite them on board and get things done." Rolling out their remote work policy in late 2017, Digital Nod has communication and collaboration down to a science.

Most people view apps as separate entities for various purposes and use them only for convenience. Nik explains further, "look at apps as an ecosystem you can build, putting them together to create an organizational structure that is both efficient and profitable." Nik was able to look at the big picture of tech and narrow it down for his business. "Tech apps should keep the wheels in constant motion. If they don't, reassess what you are doing," says Nik. Keeping talent connected through an intricate, uncomplicated web of technology has put Digital Nod light years ahead of other companies in terms of remote work, and their strategy continues to launch them forward.