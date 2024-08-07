Nikki Beach Miami Beach Unveils Its New Stylish Summer House

Food & Drink, Lifestyle, Food & Drink, food, Food and Drink Feature,

Nikki Beach Miami Beach, known for its culinary beachside experience, is now expanding its luxury hospitality with the grand opening of Summer House, a stunning new indoor dining space. Starting Aug. 16, this chic retreat will offer a refreshing escape from the summer heat while maintaining the brand’s signature luxurious ambiance.



Located on the second floor of the iconic South of Fifth location, Summer House features a sophisticated beachy art deco design with plush seating, hanging bistro lights and lush greenery. Offering an intimate space for small gatherings, memorable dining experiences and private events, the new space brings endless new programming options to Nikki Beach.



To complement its stylish interior, Summer House will offer Nikki Beach’s renowned menu, including the beloved Amazing Sundays Brunch. Guests can savor delicious coastal cuisine and enjoy a curated selection of signature cocktails while taking in the vibrant atmosphere. Adding to the excitement, Summer House is set to host a pop-up event with Little River Flea on Aug. 24th, featuring local vendors and unique shopping opportunities.

"Summer House is the perfect addition to Nikki Beach Miami Beach, offering our guests a stylish and comfortable retreat from the summer heat,” said Lucia Penrod, the owner, co-founder and CEO of Nikki Beach Hospitality Group.



Adding a new chapter to Nikki Beach, Summer House’s upscale design, delectable cuisine and lively setting, is set to become a beloved destination for locals and visitors alike. @nikkibeachmiami, 1 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach