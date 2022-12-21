Uncover This New Real Estate Project Coming To Miami

By: Mia Elortegui By: Mia Elortegui | | real estate

GLOBALLY ACCLAIMED NOMAD HOTELS REDEFINES THE RESIDENTIAL EXPERIENCE WITH MIAMI’S LATEST RESIDENTIAL PROJECT.



NoMad Residences Wynwood living space rendering PHOTO COURTESY OF NOMAD RESIDENCES, WYNWOOD

As Miami’s real estate industry continues to reach new heights, a new project is added to the roster, combining Wynwood and New York City aesthetics.

Built to reflect the vibrant Wynwood scene through architecture, design, art and cuisine, NoMad perfectly fits into Miami’s hottest neighborhood. Designed in collaboration with Arquitectonica and DesignAgency, the award-winning and globally renowned partners thoughtfully integrate upscale living with hospitality highlights.

“Together, we are building something all of Miami can be proud of,” shares Tricap principal David Edelstein.



NoMad’s Garden Bar PHOTO COURTESY OF NOMAD RESIDENCES, WYNWOOD

The Residences offer top-tier amenities with options ranging from a sun deck with resort-style cabanas to an outdoor cinema, a rooftop NoMad Bar and Casa Tua Cucina on the ground floor. The spacious units bring together modern and vintage accents with pops of color against a neutral backdrop, and the five-star amenities provide an even higher level of opulence. With floor-to-ceiling windows, spa showers and sleek countertops, these units are ideal for those looking for a chic and cozy home.

Created with an innovative partnership, the signature NoMad Bar occupies the rooftop offering striking views of downtown Miami and the beach. Blending Miami’s lush greenery aesthetic and New York City’s statement pieces and decorated with two giant flamingos greeting guests upon entry, this new bar is the perfect spot for cocktail enthusiasts. Boasting creations from world-leading mixologist and James Beard Award winner Leo Robitschek, the rooftop bar and residences pride themselves on the seamless integration of curated lifestyle offerings.



NoMad’s Flamingo Bar. PHOTO COURTESY OF NOMAD RESIDENCES, WYNWOOD

Just miles from Miami’s bustling downtown and white-sand beaches, this five-star property offers the whole package, and the NoMad Residences Wynwood welcomes guests home, providing the best of the best. 2700 NW Second Ave., Miami, @nomad_wynwood