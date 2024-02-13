Reserve Your Seat At The IWA Sake Pairing At Nossa Omakase

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Food & Drink Events Community

Clear your schedule for this Sunday, Feb. 18, because swanky Japanese speakeasy Nossa Omakase is hosting a one-night-only, special edition sake pairing dinner with IWA Sake, made by former Master Brewer of Dom Pérignon Richard Geoffroy. As the fifth chef de cave for Dom Pérignon Champagne, Geoffroy played a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of the prestigious wine for 28 years.

Guests will indulge in an extravagant 16-course omakase and experience the pouring of four of IWA Sake's best releases, including a vintage varietal and Assemblage 1-4 (dated from 2019 to 2022). This evening will mark the first time the 2022 version has been released to the public. Guests can expect a curated menu by Chef Sebastian Labno, featuring an eclectic assortment of nigiris and small plates with luxe accoutrements like caviar, truffle, uni and more, complemented by the textured flavors of premium sake varieties.

The dinner begins at 7 p.m. and is priced at $495 per person, including a welcome drink and sakes throughout the omakase experience. Reservations can be made on TOCK.