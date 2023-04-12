Now Featuring The Most Exclusive New Village In The City Beautiful

By MG Developer By MG Developer | | Sponsored Post Home & Real Estate Feature

1. WHAT FIRST SPARKED YOUR INTEREST IN THIS BUSINESS?

Businessman Alirio Torrealba left his automotive business in Caracas, Venezuela in 2014 and made some investments in Puerto Rico before he landed in the in the U.S. in 2015, at the City Beautiful to be exact. He fell in love with the beautiful aesthetics of Coral Gables. He felt right at home with the culture and came to truly admire its history and the vision that the founder, George Merrick had for the City.

During that time, he began to purchase properties and shortly thereafter, he decided to dedicate himself to reawakening the vision George Merrick had for Coral Gables. Eight years later, MG Developer has 12 developments in its portfolio: seven completed and one in planning in Coral Gables, as well as another four in development outside of the area including two in Hialeah and two in the City of Miami, near Coral Gables. When Alirio started building and developing Coral Gables, nothing was really being developed in the city. But investments into the City were being received with great enthusiasm and real estate developments were beginning to look more attractive. It was then that Torrealba assured the City that his intention with his developments was to give continuity to the vision and philosophy of George Merrick, real estate developer, and founder of the City.

2. SHARE A BRIEF HISTORY OF YOUR BUSINESS.

MG Developer is a residential property development company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. Led by Alirio Torrealba, the firm is a subsidiary of MG Capital, and provides and implements a comprehensive array of real estate-oriented services, from concept creation and property site selection to project advancement. As a member of the Coral Gables community, MG Developer is committed to the beautification of the city and supports its Art in Public Places program as it commissioned (the City’s first for its Public Arts & Culture program) an original stone bench sculpture and living room carpet at Balboa Plaza (park) called “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” The firm is an advocate of public exhibitions throughout Coral Gables that enhance the area’s unique lifestyle and design and is also a proponent of philanthropic efforts and organizations that elevate the city’s standard of living, including the Coral Gables Community Foundation, Coral Gables Museum, and FundaHigado.

3. WHAT IS THE BEST PART OF YOUR JOB?

Collaborating with international partners

4. WHAT CURRENT AND PAST PROJECTS THAT YOU’VE WORKED ON ARE YOU PARTICULARLY PROUD OF?

We are very proud of the work we have done in the City, and of all of our projects but most of all, we are very proud of what we are doing now and that is bringing The Village at Coral Gables to life! This is a highly anticipated project, that will pay homage to the aesthetic beauty and lifestyle of Seville, Spain, and continue the legacy of the dreamer and founder of Coral Gables, George Merrick, and his vision for “The City Beautiful.” This new enclave is being created to honor the city’s past while building for discerning buyers looking for modern-day luxurious comforts.

5. WHAT IS THE ETHOS BEHIND YOUR BUSINESS?

We make connections, we nurture relationships, and we build upon them. We work hard but we have a great time doing so.

6. WHAT MAKES YOUR BUSINESS HIGH-END?

The sophistication of the design and architecture of our projects, and our meticulous eye for detail. Our projects are a labor of love that elevate the standard of luxury living (particularly in Coral Gables) that blend in perfectly with the city’s rich culture, history, environment and aesthetic beauty.

7. WHAT DO YOU THINK SETS YOU APART FROM YOUR COMPETITION?

Our attention to details and the quality we provide as well as the aesthetic values we uphold are truly unmatched. We also love to get involved and fully immersed in all we do. Additionally, we love to create and share our experiences and milestones with the people we make connections with!

8. WHAT UNIQUE SERVICES DO YOU OFFER?

Attention to detail

Quality over quantity

Exclusivity

Personalized treatment with clients

9. HAVE YOU RECEIVED ANY AWARDS OR ACCOLADES?

In December 2021, MG’s Beatrice Row won Palladio Award for the most outstanding residential multi-family project, designed by renowned firm de la Guardia Victoria Architects & Urbanists, Inc., this sophisticated row of grand townhomes is located in the Biltmore Square neighborhood in Coral Gables, Florida.Beatrice Row was formerly awarded the Addison Mizner Award, The Congress of New Urbanism Award and now the Palladio Award.

In June 2022, Torrealba was named Business Leader of the Year by the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce. And in January 2023, Torrealba and his wife, Dorys Martin, were recognized at the Coral Gables Museum's Annual Gala for his urban developments and contributions as well as their philanthropic works in the City.

10. DO YOU HAVE ANY NOTABLE CLIENTS?

Yes, of course, we work with a lot of people that have a lot of notoriety, but we like to keep that information confidential.

11. WHERE HAS YOUR WORK BEEN FEATURED? (OTHER PUBLICATIONS OR SITES)

The Real Deal, South Florida Business Journal. South Florida Business & Wealth, Commercial Observer, Bisnow, Miami Herald, El Nuevo Herald, Hola Latinos, Connect CRE, RE Business Online, etc.

12. IS THERE ANYTHING ELSE YOU’D LIKE TO ADD OR THINK WE SHOULD KNOW ABOUT YOUR WORK?

We are Coral Gables top lifestyle brand for luxury residential living.