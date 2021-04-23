NYC Smile Design Share What You Need to Know About Sleep Apnea

| April 23, 2021 | Sponsored Post

Sleep apnea is a sleep disorder that is characterized by breaks in breathing or low breathing while asleep. The disorder occurs when the normal breathing patterns change, and the intervals between successive pauses start becoming irregular. Though a common condition, failure to seek medical attention to address sleep apnea may lead to serious health illnesses like heart disease, stroke, hypertension, and diabetes. Other serious effects such as memory loss and mental health issues may also arise, affecting the patient’s general health. This is because the breaks or low breathing translates into low oxygen supply to the brain and other body parts.

Some common sleep apnea symptoms include,

• Excess tiredness

• Physical and mental fatigue

• Drowsiness

• Frequent memory loss or lapses with the inability to concentrate

• Excess loud snoring

• Drastic weight gain

• Depression, irritability, and mood change.

According to the NYC Smile Design experts, some of the sleep apnea causes include,

• Anatomical complications may include patients positioning the neck, tongue, and jaw to affect airflow during breathing.

• Hereditary - sleep apnea can be a family disorder that affects many generations. This is why doctors typically inquire if there has been a previously reported sleep apnea case as part of the diagnosis.

• Obesity brought about by rapid, massive weight gain is another common cause of sleep apnea.

• Lifestyle habits such as excessive smoking, alcohol, and narcotic use also contribute to causing sleep apnea.

Specialists have categorized sleep apnea into three types:

• Obstructive is the most common type and mainly caused by the relaxation of the throat muscles.

• Central apnea occurs as a result of insufficient oxygen supply to the brain resulting in improper breathing.

• Complex apnea is a more complex type and occurs when a patient develops central and obstructive sleep apnea.

At NYC Smile Design, treatment for obstructive and central sleep apnea is done effectively to improve the patient’s life by reducing the long-term health risks while enhancing their sleep. Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) is the commonly used treatment for sleep apnea. Air is pushed into the airway through a mask to force it open during sleep. There are also some mouthpieces that are used to hold the jaw or tongue at specific places during sleep. In extreme situations, patients may need surgery for treatment. However, such instances are usually the last option after all other options are tried and exhausted.