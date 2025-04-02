NYC's Temple Bar Lands in the 305 for a One-of-a-Kind Takeover

Culture, Food & Drink, Food & Drink, Food and Drink Feature, Cocktails,

The Moxy South Beach is bringing a limited-time, two-night pop-up experience with New York’s legendary Temple Bar.

The iconic New York City gem Temple Bar is considered one of the city’s most romantic and sought-after cocktail bar. Temple Bar—known for its intimate, old-school charm and expertly crafted cocktails—is heading to Mezcalista at Moxy South Beach for a special pop-up on April 3rd and 4th. This rare collaboration promises to bring the bar’s signature sophistication and “grown-up” atmosphere to South Beach for an unforgettable experience.

In collaboration with Moxy South Beach, Temple Bar will showcase exceptional bartenders Samantha Casuga and Noeli Sanabria, who will be shaking up three exclusive cocktails featuring Brooklyn’s own Misguided Spirits.

Bringing New York’s effortless elegance to South Beach, guests can indulge in Temple Bar’s signature cocktails and experience this exclusive mixology pop-up both evenings from 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. 921 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, @moxysouthbeach, @mezcalista_miami.