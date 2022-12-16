The 12 Best NYE Looks for Entering 2023

By The Editors By The Editors | | Style & Beauty fashion

Out with the old, in with the new! Enter 2023 in the chicest of ways with these ModLux.Rent dresses for every New Year’s Eve occasion.

Twinkle Twinkle Little Star

The more sequins and sparkle, the better! These dresses will make you the shining star of every 2023 celebration.

Who: Dress the Population

What: Tabitha Dress in Black/Gold

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: Dress the Population

What: Elyse Dress in Tangelo Multi

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: Dress the Population

What: Lola Dress in Lemongrass/Nude

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: Dress the Population

What: Emilia Dress in Gunmetal

Where: ModLux.Rent

A Warm Welcome to 2023

Who: Saloni

What: Ayla-B Dress

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: Acler

What: Lovell Dress

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: Yigal Azrouel

What: Front Twist Dress

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: Saylor

What: Aveline Dress

Where: ModLux.Rent

A Little Party Never Killed Nobody

Whether hitting the town’s greatest gatherings or doing a celebratory clink, these gowns will make you the life of every party.

Who: Nicole Miller

What: New Stretch Crepe Off The Shoulder Gown in Raspberry

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: Nicole Miller

What: New Stretch Crepe Asymmetrical Cowl Neck Gown in Raspberry

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: Dress the Population

What: Brooke Dress in Graphite Blue

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: Yigal Azrouel Dress

What: Keyhole Abstract Dress

Where: ModLux.Rent

--

HOW DOES IT WORK?

ModLux.Rent’s free 30-day trial allows you to get the full member experience, all at no cost. ModLux.Rent members are able to receive unlimited monthly shipments from the collection’s full closet, meaning members are never limited to a set number of garments or shipments per month and never encounter pesky closeting restrictions. Start by filling your virtual closet with at least 8 items. You’ll then receive 3 items at a time from your closet, with the option to prioritize the pieces you’d like to receive next. Have a certain look in mind? Use the Dart feature to handpick the items in your next box for a small fee. You can then keep pieces for as long as you’d like before notifying ModLux.Rent of your returns, ensuring your next box will start prepping ASAP. Then swap your boxes all month long with convenient prepaid return bags.