Here's Everything You Need To Know About Ocala, Florida

By Kara Franker By Kara Franker | | Lifestyle Culture Feature Lifestyle Feature

From thoroughbreds to jumpers, drivers, hunters and show horses, Ocala in central Florida offers a training ground for champions, with the World Equestrian Center as the Crown Jewel.



The Equestrian Resort features an expansive pool

Everyone in South Florida knows that Wellington is the headquarters for horses, but there’s a Central Florida town that is turning heads in equestrian circles and that is thanks to the massive World Equestrian Center (worldequestriancenter.com), which opened in 2021.





Amanda Steege and her horse Euphoria compete at the World Equestrian Center.

While Wellington gets most of the attention because of its proximity to the glitz and glam of Palm Beach and Miami, the little town of Ocala has had a strong stake in the horse world for decades. The first Florida-bred Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes winner came from Ocala in 1956. Two Triple Crown winners, one of the highest honors and accomplishments for thoroughbreds, have ties to Ocala—American Pharoah trained there and Affirmed was born, bred and trained in the area. Aside from producing some of the biggest names in racing, Ocala is also home to national and international equestrian events and competitions, including the HITS Ocala Winter Circuit, Live Oak International, Ocala Breeders’ Sale and multiple competition series at the World Equestrian Center (WEC).



Select suites at the Equestrian Resort overlook the arena

And in the last few years, the 400- acre WEC has quickly made a name for itself among equestrians from all over the world, hosting three circuits a year including the only United States qualifier for the FEI Longines League of Nations. With the ambitious goal of also bringing the sport to non-equestrians, the WEC has expanded its reach by inviting anyone and everyone to experience the hunter jumper Grand Prix events and dressage competitions, as well as hosting an annual Food & Wine Festival, Oktoberfest, Winter Wonderland holiday festivities, car shows, weddings, wine tastings and more.



There are plenty of options to drink and dine

Not only does the property feature world-class equestrian facilities, it has high-end shopping, an impressive list of restaurants ranging from casual to fine dining as well as two luxury hotels. Comprising 248 rooms, The Equestrian Hotel (equestrianhotel.com) is impressive in architecture and design–showcasing exactly what you would expect from a luxury four-diamond hotel experience. Select suites overlook arenas where you can watch equestrians train for competition. There’s also a state-of-the-art fitness center, salon and spa, outdoor swimming pool and multiple walking trails. The multilevel, design-driven shops offer nearly 13,000 square feet of prestigious brand names in fashion, beauty and cuisine all within The Equestrian Hotel. Future development plans include an 80,000-square-foot shopping plaza at the main entrance of the WEC. Called The Shoppes off 80th, the stand-alone center will include an additional 31 spaces for restaurants and luxury retailers.



The lobby features luxury decor.

Situated directly across from the new shopping plaza, The Riding Academy Hotel (ridingacademyhotel.com) features 390 suites and is pet-friendly. Guests will notice playful touches like the artwork featuring dogs dressed as jockeys and animals as professors. Subtle equestrian and academic design details include equestrian-inspired carpet, Ralph Lauren stirrup sconces and custom trophy lamps in the guest rooms.



The grand arena offers spectators a front-row seat to all the action

While Ocala has been a centerpiece for horse culture for many years, the World Equestrian Center is taking it to a whole new luxurious level.