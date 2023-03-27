Ocean Drive Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary At Loews Miami Beach Hotel

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture People Parties Events Celebrity Entertainment

This past Thursday, the glossy that defined a new era of South Beach in the roaring ‘90s hosted a celebratory bash at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel to honor 30 years of curating what’s hot on the scene. Ocean Drive Magazine, once affectionately known as the “Bible of South Beach,” has since evolved to become the official handbook for the city of Miami and its surrounding areas. Long recognized for its signature events that draw the who’s-who of Miami high society, Ocean Drive’s 30th was an affair to remember, thanks to the many familiar faces in attendance who helped shape Miami into the global destination it is today.

In partnership with Atlantis and Sigma Event Productions, Thursday’s festivities nodded to the publication’s vibrant history with the support of Miami’s original pioneers, which included Grammy Award-winning artist Wyclef Jean, cover stars Tyson Beckford and Jasmine Sanders, hospitality maven Alan Roth, South Florida media royalty Tara Solomon, famed neo-pop artist Romero Britto and a slew of notable attendees and celebs that ranged from models to athletes.

Wyclef Jean

The VIP event took place during the heart of Miami Music Week, when Miami’s already electric energy reaches soaring heights with top international DJs descending upon the city’s hottest nightlife venues. Multi-instrumentalist Wyclef Jean was among Ocean Drive’s star-studded musical lineup, joined by Miami drag legend Adora and DJ Irie.

A birthday bash is only as good as its cake, which Buttercream Blooms Co. made sure exceeded all expectations with a multi-layered pink and turquoise, disco-themed creation. When not breaking it down on the dance floor, guests hopped around from various activations featuring Araya, Cool Cat, Fuzzbutt Vodka, LaCroix, Läderach, Santa Teresa 1796 and VIP Party Photo Booths. Ocean Drive editor-in-chief Paige Mastrandrea was seen taking interviews by the magazine’s iconic “red” carpet entrance and mingling with attendees in the VIP sections.

Jasmine Sanders

Adora

Cake by Buttercream Blooms Co.

Romero Britto

Tyson Beckford

Editor-in-chief Paige Mastrandrea

Chris Paciello & Tara Solomon