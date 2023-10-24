Okeydokey’s Metronome And La Terrasse Bring The Beats To Brickell

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Food & Drink Entertainment Community

Okeydokey, the three-story dining and entertainment destination in Brickell, just welcomed the entertainment portion of its offerings with its newly debuted third-floor lounge Metronome, enhancing Brickell’s ever-evolving nightlife scene. The venue already encompasses five vendors with full-service kitchens, a coffee shop, three bars and a communal workspace for networking in an intimate living room setting.

Before guests filed into the Metronome grand opening after party, they mingled over eats, live music and sips in the newly opened outdoor patio La Terrasse, a 250-capacity, 60-seat outdoor oasis. Decorated with boho-chic furnishings and plenty of verdant greenery, the covered hidden patio transports guests to a slice of suburban paradise offset by quintessential Miami flair, as seen in the ambient lighting and hanging plant fixtures. Expect live music every Thursday evening.

Post-patio gathering, the third-floor exclusive after party at Metronome invited guests to partake in “Miami’s melting pot of sonic identity,” a culmination of the sounds of Miami, including the best of jazz, soul and Latin rhythms. The dimly-lit listening room is embellished by long, velvet curtains and a disco ball surrounding a classic musician’s stage. Stand-up comedy nights, live music and DJ performances are among the lineup in Metronome’s future, every Thursday through Saturday.