New York-Born OLFACTORY NYC Arrives in Miami

New York-born OLFACTORY NYC opens its doors in Miami’s colorful Wynwood.



OLFACTORY NYC custom perfume bottle from its new Wynwood location PHOTO COURTESY OF OLFACTORY NYC

In the heart of Miami’s vibrant Wynwood neighborhood, OLFACTORY NYC has unveiled its newest boutique, marking the brand’s first Florida location. A revolutionary concept in modern fragrance, OLFACTORY NYC has redefined the art of scent creation since its inception in 2017 by founder JJ Vittoria. This new chapter follows the brand’s expansion into key retail markets including Washington D.C., Boston, and Atlanta, solidifying its place at the forefront of custom perfumery.

Stepping into OLFACTORY Miami, customers are invited to embark on an interactive journey, guided by expert ‘scentologists’ who help craft personalized fragrances from a selection of nine core, gender-neutral scents. By layering unique accords, patrons can create a scent that is entirely their own, bottled fresh with a custom label and bottle color. This bespoke experience is complemented by a range of body and travel products all curated with the finest ingredients from the world’s top perfumers.



OLFACTORY invites guests to create their own scent in their interactive stores. PHOTO COURTESY OF OLFACTORY NYC

“At OLFACTORY, we’re making the art of fragrance more accessible,” says Vittoria. “It’s about fun, exploration, and creating something uniquely yours.” With sustainability and cruelty-free practices at its core, OLFACTORY NYC continues to elevate the olfactory experience, now with a vibrant Miami twist. 316 NW 25th St., Miami, @olfactorynyc