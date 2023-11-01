Experience Little River's Newest Omakase Dining Establishment

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Food & Drink Food & Drink food Eat

ENTER LITTLE RIVER’S NEWEST SECRET GEM TO GET A TASTE OF REFINED JAPANESE CUISINE.



PHOTO BY LEO ARANGO

Tucked away in Little River’s atmospheric Hachidori Ramen Bar, a new omakase experience is poised to transport diners to the heart of Japan’s finest dining establishments—Omakase by Kazu at Hachidori. Behind an unassuming door with a secret password to enter lies a world of delicate flavors and impeccable hospitality.

Master sushi chef Yoshikazu Ebina, known endearingly as “Kazu,” is the creative force ushering guests into this intimate 6-seat sushi bar bathed in speakeasy ambiance. With over 25 years honing his craft at esteemed restaurants across the globe, Kazu-san has returned home to Miami to share his passion for traditional omakase.



Prepare to be wowed by Master sushi chef Yoshikazu Ebina’s new omakase destination, Omakase by Kazu at Hachidori. PHOTO BY LEO ARANGO

“My lifelong dream is to provide people with an authentic taste of Japan’s culinary traditions,” Kazu explains. “I source premium seasonal ingredients from around the world to craft a harmony of flavors in every piece.”



PHOTO BY LEO ARANGO

Omakase by Kazu prides itself on its unique value within the omakase offerings of Miami with the 15-course experience starting at just $160 per person while delivering stellar hospitality and sheer artistry.

Prioritizing intimacy to enhance the experience, each seating invites no more than six guests to witness Kazu’s imagination unfold across the two-hour seating. He hand selects ingredients from Japan and the Mediterranean, employing techniques like curing, fermenting and aging to coax out rich dimensions of flavor with a vibrant menu that evolves nightly. Expect everything from nigiri to sashimi and rotating seasonal dishes that highlight seasonal ingredients.





PHOTO BY LEO ARANGO

Completing the culinary experience is a sophisticated sake pairing, thoughtfully curated to enhance the dishes, along with an array of Japanese beer and wine. With meticulous attention to detail and surprising flavors, Omakase by Kazu at Hachidori arrives just in time for Miami’s hottest season to kick things up a notch. 8222 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, @omakasebykazu



Guests will experience a 15-course experience that spans the flavors of Japan and beyond with an exceptional rotating menu. PHOTO BY LEO ARANGO