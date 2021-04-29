Experience Omar's Legendary Supper Club Pop-Up At The National Hotel

Paige Mastrandrea | April 29, 2021 | Food & Drink





FROM THE CONCRETE JUNGLE TO THE MIAMI SANDS, NEW YORK'S UBEREXCLUSIVE OMAR'S LA BOÎTE POPS UP IN MIAMI AS OMAR'S LA PLAGE DINNER PARTY.



The supper party will take place monthly, offering a seductive setting and lively entertainment.

New York-based nightlife kingpin Omar Hernandez has created an infamous brand synonymous with exclusivity and unencumbered fun, offering lavish dinner parties that advance into the late hours of the night. Celebrities galore have flocked to the original Omar’s La Ranita, followed by Omar at Vaucluse and, finally, Omar’s La Boîte, enticing a jet-set crowd that encompasses the who’s who of the New York nightlife scene. Now, the brand is bringing its beloved supper party experience to Miami in the form of a chic pop-up at The National Hotel, curated by the brand’s director of operations, Andres Garzon. Omar’s La Plage promises to be everything the name embodies, complete with a gourmet dinner, specialty cocktails and an intoxicating show that will lure guests to dance the night away. “Miami is one of the most diverse cities in the world, and it has always been within our expansion plans for Omar’s unique supper club experience,” says Garzon. “Our concept is the perfect fit for those who might not want to go clubbing but enjoy having an extraordinary dinner, watch a beautifully curated show and dance all night.” The first show debuted on March 26 and continues with a monthly lineup featuring all of the theatrics for which Omar’s is known—burlesque, acrobatics, dancing, singing, live DJ sets and endless surprises. “Expect the unexpected,” Garzon teases. Reservations for dinner can be booked via Resy. 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, @omars.laboite