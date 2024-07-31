OMEGA's Olympic Activation Arrives In The Design District

Watches & Jewelry, Lifestyle,

As OMEGA approaches its 31st year as the Olympic Games timekeeper, the brand is popping up in the Miami Design District, bringing a piece of Paris to Miami.



Photo Courtesy: OMEGA

Celebrating its history and partnership with the games, guests can view the beautiful track and try their running skills. Lined with bleachers and professional starting blocks accompanied by a photo-finish camera, OMEGA creates an authentic Olympic experience with timekeeping equipment and timepieces worn by many famous athletes. Also on view is the mural of OMEGA Ambassador Bebe Vio, four-time Paralympic medal winner in Fencing



Photo Courtesy: OMEGA

This equipment raises the standards of precision and performance by ensuring quality with new innovative creations, including in-depth data that shows exactly how each event is won or lost and results that separate gold, silver and bronze. Visitors are then encouraged to continue the OMEGA timekeeping experience at the Miami Design District boutique to discover the timekeeping equipment used and worn by athletes on and off the field.



Photo Courtesy: OMEGA

This new and exciting activation welcomes people to join them as the pop-up creates a fun experience for aspiring Olympians and Olympic fans alike on a track fit for the finest athletes. Open to the public until Aug. 11, Monday through Sunday, and test your Olympic skills. 101 NE 39th St., Miami, FL 33137