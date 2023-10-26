Swiss Sportswear Brand On Opens Its Doors In Miami's Design District

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Style & Beauty Style Style & Beauty fashion Shop

Seamlessly integrating into the fashionable Miami Design District, Swiss sportswear On (@on) arrives in Miami, becoming the brand’s fifth retail location in the U.S. Debuting the brand’s latest innovative designs, shoppers are invited to explore the long-awaited retail spot.

Honoring Miami’s tropical lifestyle and coastal oasis, the store’s subtle design features earthy colors and sand-inspired textures. Blending the raw natural elements with advanced technology, the store’s design takes inspiration from Miami’s natural landscape, evoking the warm nature of Miami Beach.

“Miami connects performance and design like no other city in the world, and blending those two things is core to On’s DNA,” says Martin Hoffmann, co-CEO and CFO at On. “Our new store will help us create more intimate touchpoints with our athletes and fans in this city, taking their experience with our footwear and apparel to new levels.”

Throughout the 3,229-square-foot retail area, shoppers can explore the brand’s latest interpretation of its alpine boulder, a staple in many On stores worldwide. Serving as a symbol of the Swiss Alps- where On’s story began- each 3D recreation features details tailored explicitly to the store’s location. Miami’s, created in collaboration with sustainability-focused artist Lucas Muñoz Muñoz, features hand-hammered metal contours inspired by Miami’s iconic art deco and car culture.

The store also features an immersive and innovative magic wall, allowing customers to try the brand’s latest footwear.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to grow a new community of On athletes and movers in Miami, and to connect more closely with those who are already fans of our brand,” said Britt Olsen, general manager of the Americas and head of global commercial strategy.

Beyond retail, On Miami will host community events like Wednesday Run Clubs, with guest hosts leading routes along the beach and beyond. 125 NE 40th St, Miami