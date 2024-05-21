Here's What $1-100 Million Gets You In Miami Across Three Luxury Developments

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Home & Real Estate, Feature,

Ultra-luxury high-rises towering over expansive waterfronts promise glamorous Miami living to new heights. Curious to see how far your money goes at a high-end development in Miami? Continuum Club & Residences, the St. Regis Residences and The Residences at Mandarin Oriental are some of the latest additions to the red-hot Miami real estate market, boasting penthouses and villas ranging from $1 million all the way to $100 million. Space is the name of the game, even when it comes to vertical living.

Continuum Club & Residences, $1 Million

Following the original Continuum South Beach, national real estate development firm Continuum Company and Aksoy Holdings present the reveal of the Continuum 2.0—the second-ever Continuum branded residences, located in the exclusive North Bay Village. Slated to become the new South of Fifth, the last untouched island community of North Bay Village lies directly in the heart of Miami’s stunning beaches, upscale shopping havens and culinary attractions. Continuum Club & Residences is set to accelerate the community’s projected growth by tenfold, featuring 198 luxury residences that range from one, two, three, four-bedroom homes to penthouses, starting just under $1 million.

St. Regis Residences, $32 Million

Not quite a vertical home within the St. Regis Residences 50-story high-rise, this grounded, new-to-market standalone garden villa spans 10,000 square feet across four floors and is topped with a roof deck equipped with a pool and spa. As the first of two exclusive garden villa residences, this bayfront retreat by leading real estate developers Related Group and Integra Investments combines the privacy of living in a single-family home with the luxury of the St. Regis brand and its abundant amenities.

Overlooking Biscayne Bay, this picturesque estate offers five bedrooms, six bathrooms and two powder rooms, all equally flooded with light. The primary bedroom flows into a 518-square-foot terrace, beckoning a morning coffee. The open chef’s kitchen on the main floor features millwork handcrafted in Italy and breezily connects to the great room and outdoor terrace.

The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami, $100 million

Developed by Swire Properties, The Residences at Mandarin Oriental are the newest luxury towers to join the island sanctuary that is Brickell Key. The development will feature both residences and hotel accommodations across two towers, North and South, connected by a landscaped podium with more than 80,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities.

The residential-only South Tower features a $100 million duplex penthouse that can be sold as a single residence or divided into two individual homes. Offering a total of 23,000 square feet of space (including 7,000 square feet of private outdoor space), this duplex sits at the apex of luxury—780 feet above the ocean. 30-foot-high ceilings and a stately spiral staircase are just minor details in the shadow of a private infinity pool, a sky cabana that can be converted into an additional bedroom or guest room and an eight-vehicle private garage.