'On The Wings Of Hermès' Arrives In Miami

Hermès debuts a captivating and immersive experience blending cinematic artistic storytelling with luxury fashion.



“La Fabrique de la Legerete” PHOTO BY BENJAMIN SCHMUCK

The storied fashion house Hermès is known for its captivating and timeless creations. From the iconic Birkin bag to elegant silk scarves, the French house showcases its dedication to artistry through each creation. Now Hermès is bringing its legendary performance On the Wings of Hermès to Miami, inviting audience members to take flight. The performance, which nods to oneirism—the psychological dreamlike state you experience while awake—takes you into a vast space designed to resemble a film studio, followed by seven sketches sharing the story of the mythical Pegasus. The performance—previously in Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Singapore—integrates dancers and choreographers, music and cinematography, creating a magical and theatrical experience. Click here to sign up for a session. April 18-27 at Regatta Harbour, 3385 Pan American Dr., Miami,@hermes



“No Gravity” PHOTO BY NA SA PARTNERS INC.