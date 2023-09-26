One Tribe Brings Groundbreaking Pre-And-Postnatal Initiatives To Miami

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | People Local

ONE TRIBE (ONETRIBE.COM) ARRIVES IN MIAMI, BRINGING THREE PILLARS OF INTEGRATIVE WELLNESS TO SUPPORT INDIVIDUALS IN THE PRE-AND-POSTNATAL STAGES. FIND OUT MORE ABOUT THE GROUNDBREAKING INITIATIVES BROUGHT BY FOUNDERS EMILIE FRITZ VELOSO, MICHELE LENAHAN AND DR. ISABEL CARVALHO, WHO CHAT WITH OCEAN DRIVE ON THEIR NEW MIAMI OPENING.



The founders behind One Tribe PHOTO BY MARINE FONTEYNE

What prompted you to bring One Tribe to Miami?

We saw an opportunity to bring community and pre/post-natal services to expecting and new mothers in a way it currently does not exist—not only in Miami but across the country. One Tribe is a one-stop-shop for everything related to pre and post-natal education, wellness, movement, and community for women. Our mission is to champion women by helping them feel confident and empowered on their journey to motherhood and beyond. Miami is home to our first location—and our goal is to replicate the model in more cities in the near future.



Dr. Isabel Carvalho PHOTO BY MARINE FONTEYNE

Can you continue to go to One Tribe even after giving birth?

The journey does not stop once the baby is born—it is literally just beginning. Our tagline is “We are in Service to The Mother.” Once the baby is born, the attention naturally gravitates toward the infant, and the mother can be neglected (often by herself and others). We are here to ensure that the mother is also supported. If the mother is healthy, happy, supported and in a good place, it equates to a healthier baby and family.

What will be the main focus of One Tribe’s offerings?

We off er a robust schedule of movement, education and wellness classes and services. However, our greater purpose is facilitating the opportunity for women to bond with others going through the same shared experience. The way today’s society in the United States is structured, birthing and motherhood can be an incredibly isolating time. But it doesn’t have to be and should not be this way. We are building the community women need. We believe there is power in finding your people—people who are experiencing what you are experiencing or who have been there before and can show you the way. We help women uncover and connect with a tribe as deep as history, as fundamental as biology.

Emilie Fritz Veloso PHOTO BY MARINE FONTEYNE

How will this serve as a unique destination for Miami?

We have curated a group of leading experts in their fields (physical therapy, acupuncture, massage, lactation, sleep, nutrition and more) from Miami and beyond, bringing them together as one team—a tribe—to serve women holistically. Our team is easily accessed in one centralized location—both physical and digital. One Tribe saves women the tremendous time and effort it takes to find, assess and drive to receive support, ultimately allowing more focus for themselves and their babies. We chose to build our center in Edgewater because it is the most centralized location in Miami, easily accessible from Downtown, Coral Gables, Miami Beach, North Miami and up to Aventura.

What is the most essential element of your client service at One Tribe?

Empowering women on their journey and providing a support system. This is a powerful moment in a woman’s life—life-long bonds are formed when mothering together. Bonding through shared experience happens naturally. We intend to create the space and canvas for this potent phase.



Michele Lenahan PHOTO BY MARINE FONTEYNE

What are you most excited for guests to experience when coming to you?

We wish that every soon-to-be/new mother in Miami will take our Bump-to-Baby course (birth prep) and our 8-week newborn New Mom School series. These two courses provide knowledge and community to prepare women for having an empowered birth and new parent experience. We also recommend every woman attend our physical therapist-led movement classes to learn about pelvic health and strengthening. Pre/Postnatal yoga movement classes are helpful for physical and meditative qualities and a place to connect with yourself and your growing baby. This is a safe space to be yourself and let your guard down. One Tribe is a place of no judgment. We are here to support you on your journey, whatever you choose.