Sip Like The Hollywood Elite With These Oscar-Themed Cocktails

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | March 6, 2023 | Food & Drink Awards
The 95 annual Academy Awards are happening March 12 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. And while most of us will be watching from our couches, that doesn’t mean your night can’t be just as glamorous. For starters, you can make your very own Oscars-themed cocktails. Read below to find your perfect drink to celebrate the industry’s biggest night.
Created by mixologist Charles Joly for the Governors Ball, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ official party following the Oscars.
Ingredients
1 ½ oz Tequila Don Julio Reposado
½ oz Beet & Orange Juice Blend
¼ oz Grapefruit Juice
½ oz Lime Juice
½ oz Rosemary Simple Syrup
1 oz Sparkling Water
Dashes Salt Water
Rosemary Sprig
Dehydrated Orange Wheel
Method
Add all ingredients (except sparkling water) in a shaker with ice
Shake vigorously and strain over ice into a collins glass
Garnish with rosemary sprig and dehydrated orange wheel
Created by mixologist Nora Furst
Ingredients
5 oz. Coppola Diamond Collection Prosecco
1 oz. Lemoncello
.5 oz. Maple syrup
Garnish - Orange slice, Cocktail cherry, Aromatic bitters
Method
Add all ingredients to a Collins glass.
Top with ice.
Dash bitters on top.
Garnish with an orange slice and a cherry.
Ingredients
1.5 oz. Johnnie Walker Black Label
0.5 oz. Simple Syrup
2 dashes Aromatic Bitters
Orange peel and toasted rosemary twig
Method
Mix 1.5 oz. Johnnie Walker Black Label, 0.5 oz. 1:1 Simple Syrup and 2 dashes of Aromatic Bitters in an iced-filled glass and stir well.
For the syrup, heat equal amounts of sugar and water in a pan until the sugar dissolves.
Pour into a tumblr over ice.
Go for one large cube, an ice ball or several small cubes.
Twist a piece of orange zest over the glass to release the aromatic oils.
Garnish with orange peel and toasted rosemary.
Created by Milagro Tequila West Coast Ambassador, Luis Lopez
Ingredients
1 ½ parts Milagro Silver
1 ½ parts Mango juice
½ part Fresh Lemon Juice
½ part Agave
Lemon wheel
Method
Add all ingredients into the shaker
Shake for 10 seconds
Strain into a martini glass
Garnish and enjoy.
Movie Pairing: Elvis
Available at: Ponyboy (Brooklyn, NY)
Created by: Christopher Reyes
Ingredients
1 oz Bombay sapphire gin
.75 oz lillet blanc
.5 oz Jasmine syrup
.25oz crème de pêche
.5 oz lime
3 basil leaves
Lemon wheel
Method
Whip shake all ingredients with pebble ice.
Pour the mixture over crushed ice.
Garnish with a lemon wheel.
Ingredients
1 ½ parts The Glenlivet 14 Year Old
¾ parts Lillet Blanc
2 dashes angostura bitters
Method
Stir with ice.
Strain into coupe glass.
Garnish with gold dusted popcorn
Photography by: Courtesy of Francis Ford Coppola Winery; Courtesy of Team Diageo; Courtesy of Johnnie Walker; Courtesy of The Glenlivet; Courtesy of Milagro