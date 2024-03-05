Everything You Need To Know About The 2024 Oscars

Culture, Entertainment,

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Culture, Entertainment,

The 96th annual Academy Awards are almost here. And we have everything you need to know about the ceremony.

See Also: Here Are The 2024 Academy Award Nominees

From the host, to the nominees and more, here's all the essential Oscars info.

When And Where Are The 2024 Oscars?

March 10 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

What Channel Are The Oscars?

ABC will air the show.

What Time Is The Ceremony?

The night begins at 7 p.m. Eastern.

Who Is Hosting?

Jimmy Kimmel is back once again to host. This wil be his fourth time helming the event.

Who Is Nominated?

Oppenheimer leads the pack with 13 nods, with Poor Things and Killers Of The Flower Moon following with 11 and 10 respectively. See the full list here.

Who Will Be There?

Outsides of the expected nominees, several stars have been announced as presenters including Mahershala Ali, Bad Bunny, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Kate McKinnon, Rita Moreno, John Mulaney, Lupita Nyong'o, Catherine O'Hara, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, Octavia Spencer, Michelle Yeoh, Ramy Youssef and Zendaya.

Who Is Performing?

Ryan Gosling will take the stage for the nominated song "I'm Just Ken" from Barbie; Billie Eilish will sing "What Was I Made For" from the same film; Becky G will perform the Flamin' Hot song "The Fire Inside;" "It Never Went Away" from American Symphony will see Jon Batiste as performer and Scott Geroge and the Osage Singers have been tapped for "Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from Killers Of The Flower Moon.

What Is On After The Show?

A special episode of Abbott Elementary has the post-Oscars slot.