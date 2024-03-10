Here Are The 2024 Academy Award Winners

Culture, Awards,

Hollywood celebrated the best in film at the Dolby Theatre on March 10. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, read on for the winners of the 2024 Academy Awards.

Performance by an actor in a leading role

Bradley Cooper in Maestro

Colman Domingo in Rustin

Paul Giamatti in The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer (WINNER)

Jeffrey Wright in American Fiction

Performance by an actor in a supporting role

Sterling K. Brown in American Fiction

Robert De Niro in Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. in Oppenheimer (WINNER)

Ryan Gosling in Barbie

Mark Ruffalo in Poor Things

Performance by an actress in a leading role

Annette Bening in Nyad

Lily Gladstone in Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller in Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan in Maestro

Emma Stone in Poor Things (WINNER)

Performance by an actress in a supporting role

Emily Blunt in Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks in The Color Purple

America Ferrera in Barbie

Jodie Foster in Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph in The Holdovers (WINNER)

Best animated feature film of the year

The Boy and the Heron Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki (WINNER)

Elemental Peter Sohn and Denise Ream

Nimona Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary

Robot Dreams Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal

Achievement in cinematography

El Conde Edward Lachman

Killers of the Flower Moon Rodrigo Prieto

Maestro Matthew Libatique

Oppenheimer Hoyte van Hoytema

Poor Things Robbie Ryan

Achievement in costume design

Barbie Jacqueline Durran

Killers of the Flower Moon Jacqueline West

Napoleon Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

Oppenheimer Ellen Mirojnick

Poor Things Holly Waddington (WINNER)

Achievement in directing

Anatomy of a Fall Justine Triet

Killers of the Flower Moon Martin Scorsese

Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan (WINNER)

Poor Things Yorgos Lanthimos

The Zone of Interest Jonathan Glazer

Best documentary feature film

Bobi Wine: The People's President Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek

The Eternal Memory Nominees to be determined

Four Daughters Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha

To Kill a Tiger Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim

20 Days in Mariupol Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath (WINNER)

Best documentary short film

The ABCs of Book Banning Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic

The Barber of Little Rock John Hoffman and Christine Turner

Island in Between S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien

The Last Repair Shop Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers (WINNER)

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó Sean Wang and Sam Davis

Achievement in film editing

Anatomy of a Fall Laurent Sénéchal

The Holdovers Kevin Tent

Killers of the Flower Moon Thelma Schoonmaker

Oppenheimer Jennifer Lame (WINNER)

Poor Things Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Best international feature film of the year

Io Capitano Italy

Perfect Days Japan

Society of the Snow Spain

The Teachers' Lounge Germany

The Zone of Interest United Kingdom (WINNER)

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling

Golda Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue

Maestro Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell

Oppenheimer Luisa Abel

Poor Things Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston (WINNER)

Society of the Snow Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)

American Fiction Laura Karpman

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny John Williams

Killers of the Flower Moon Robbie Robertson

Oppenheimer Ludwig Göransson (WINNER)

Poor Things Jerskin Fendrix

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)

"The Fire Inside" from Flamin' Hot

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

"I'm Just Ken" from Barbie

Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

"It Never Went Away" from American Symphony

Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from Killers of the Flower Moon

Music and Lyric by Scott George

"What Was I Made For?" from Barbie

Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell (WINNER)

Best motion picture of the year

American Fiction Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson, Producers

Anatomy of a Fall Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, Producers

"Barbie" David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, Producers

The Holdovers Mark Johnson, Producer

Killers of the Flower Moon Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, Producers

Maestro Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

Oppenheimer Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, Producers (WINNER)

Past Lives David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, Producers

Poor Things Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, Producers

The Zone of Interest James Wilson, Producer

Achievement in production design

Barbie Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

Killers of the Flower Moon Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis

Napoleon Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff

Oppenheimer Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman

Poor Things Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek (WINNER)

Best animated short film

Letter to a Pig Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter

Ninety-Five Senses Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess

Our Uniform Yegane Moghaddam

Pachyderme Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius

WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko" Dave Mullins and Brad Booker (WINNER)

Best live action short film

The After Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham

Invincible Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron

Knight of Fortune Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk

Red, White and Blue Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar Wes Anderson and Steven Rales

Achievement in sound

The Creator Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

Maestro Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

Oppenheimer Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O'Connell

The Zone of Interest Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn (WINNER)

Achievement in visual effects

The Creator Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould

Godzilla Minus One Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima (WINNER)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould

Napoleon Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould

Adapted screenplay

American Fiction Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson (WINNER)

Barbie Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach

Oppenheimer Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan

Poor Things Screenplay by Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interest Written by Jonathan Glazer

Original screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall Screenplay - Justine Triet and Arthur Harari (WINNER)

The Holdovers Written by David Hemingson

Maestro Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer

May December Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik

Past Lives Written by Celine Song

