7 Out-Of-Body Experiences For The Thrill Seekers Of Miami

By: Avery Niedrowski By: Avery Niedrowski | | Culture Travel Entertainment Community

Known for its beautiful beaches, Miami is a hub where beach bums and partiers unite, but the thrills of the city do not have to be confined to its vibrant nightlife. Miami is home to plenty of hair-raising adventures for your inner adrenaline junkie. Either by land, air, or sea, here are 7 out of body experiences to elevate your stay.

See Also: 7 Haunted Places In Miami To Visit If You Are Looking For A Fright

Miami Exotic Auto Racing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami Exotic Auto Racing (@miamiexoticautoracing)

11876 Wiles Road / Website

Professional NASCAR drivers shouldn’t get all the fun. Miami Exotic Racing gives anyone over 18 with a license the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get behind the wheel of their dream car. You can also bring your mini thrill seeker for a ride-along if they are over the age of nine. Choose from exotic vehicles such as Lamborghini Huracan EVO, Ferrari 488 GTB, Porsche GT3 RS, and many more. Choose your car and your number of laps, and have the ride of your wildest imagination! Have the option to drive at Homestead-Miami Speedway or Palm Beach Raceway.

Skyviews Miami Observation Wheel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Skyviews Miami (@skyviewsmiami)

401 Biscayne Blvd / Website

Skyviews Miami Observation Wheel towers almost 200 feet above Bayside Marketplace, offering exceptional views of the iconic Downtown Miami skyline. Be sure to look down when you reach the top, as each gondola has a glass bottom floor, along with climate control, leather bucket seats, and a custom LED light show. This is a perfect option for the kiddos; your mini adrenaline junkies under four years old can ride for free! Take this experience home as a bonus of buzzybooth selfie photos are included with every ticket.

Miami Executive Helicopters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami Executive Helicopters (@miamiexecutivehelicopters)

14150 SW 129th St. / Website

If a ferris wheel is too close to the ground, book a helicopter tour with Miami Executive Helicopters. A literally elevated experience, you will watch Miami from a bird's eye’s view as your pilot delivers the play-by-play experience through your headphones. Not only will you be guaranteed an adrenaline rush, but you will also see Miami as you’ve never seen before. Winding canals, sparkling buildings, and Miami’s famous mansions, this ride will leave you with a renewed appreciation for the diverse beauty of the city. Flying over Biscayne Bay, get lost in the dazzling blues of the Atlantic. You can even tailor each adventure to what you and your party are dying to see. Happy flying!

Miami Skydiving Center

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami Skydiving Center (@miamiskydivingcenter)

14300 SW 129th St. / Website

For the ones who would rather experience the city falling from a helicopter instead of in it, now is your chance. Located at the Miami Executive Airport, the Miami Skydiving Center is sure to give you your fix. Two miles in the air, relish in a 40-second free fall at 120 mph over the Magic City. If this is your first time taking the plunge, Miami Skydiving Center offers tandem dives where you will jump with a professional. Don’t forget to purchase a video package to brag to your friends!

Thriller Miami

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thriller Miami Speedboat (@thrillermiami)

401 Biscayne Blvd / Website

Got the need for speed? Step aboard Thriller Miami’s 55-foot speedboat and take a tour through the ocean, where you can cruise from Biscayne Bay to the open sea at speeds up to 40 mph. See sites like Port of Miami, Star Island, Fisher Island, and South Beach on this 45-minute tour defined by exhilaration and Miami’s most iconic sights.

Key Largo Diving And Snorkeling

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Key Largo (@silentworlddivecenter)

51 Garden Cove Drive, Key Largo / Website

Looking for a thrill, but you’re scared of heights. The air isn’t the only place to have an out-of-body experience. Key Largo, known as the Scuba Diving Capital of the World, is home to the third largest barrier reef in the world and the only living coral reef in the U.S. A wide variety of companies offer both snorkeling and scuba diving or tailor more towards one. If you are looking for a private experience, Silent World Dive Center is a perfect place to book. With a reputation for excellent service and diving, the philosophy behind their less crowded, stable vessel allows a stress-free environment if this is your first time.

Clear View Kayaks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clear View Kayaks | Miami (@clearviewkayaks)

2400 Collins Ave / Website

Now, if you are looking for a way to see the stunning underwater world of Miami without getting wet, you can marvel at the sights and creatures up close in a fully transparent kayak. Clear View Kayaks offers plenty of options to curate your experience, including whether or not you want to make it a workout or simply relax with the fish. Appreciate the majestic wildlife and even explore an uninhabited island. Choose the Neon Nights experience and get ready for your night out by toasting champagne to the vision of Miami!