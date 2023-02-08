7 Of The Most Over The Top Miami Experiences

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Lifestyle Events Local City Life

Miami is a city that revels in over-the-top extravagance. To find it at its best, enjoy our list of the city’s most outrageous experiences.



1 Hotel South Beach’s Sky Penthouse, part of the retreat collection, is the ultimate way to live the high life while staying in the Magic City, complete with bespoke concierge services, spacious living and dining areas, a rooftop terrace and so much more. PHOTO COURTESY OF 1 HOTEL SOUTH BEACH

1 Hotel South Beach

Introducing the 1 Hotel South Beach’s Sky Penthouse to the Retreat Collection, hotelgoers can now ball out in a 4,207-square-foot, two-story suite that boasts four bedrooms, 4 ½ bathrooms, a living room, dining room, kitchen, pool table, den and 5,300-square-foot rooftop terrace that features sweeping views of Miami’s skyline and ocean. Amenities include a personal guru that acts as a concierge-butler hybrid to take care of guests and arrange VIP access during their stay; a personal chef; complimentary private round-trip airport transfers; daily chef’s breakfast for two, per bedroom, in Habitat Restaurant; early check-in and check-out; 50-minute destress massages or bespoke facials; packing and unpacking services; in-house clothes pressing service; priority seating at hotel restaurants and more. 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, @1hotel.southbeach



PHOTO COURTESY OF 1 HOTEL SOUTH BEACH

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science has been praised for its state-of-the-art off erings and amenities. Now, they’re upping the ante as they offer the opportunity to sleep under the sea amid the fish at the museum. For $45,000 to $50,000, a small group of eight to 10 guests can spend the night at the museum, which includes a full buyout of the aquarium and the option of add-ons such as live scuba divers, customized building lighting, speakers and access to all levels of the aquarium. With the grounds open to your group from 7 to 8PM, the opportunities of exploration are endless! For bookings, email [email protected]; 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, @frostscience



PHOTO BY ADINAYEV

E11EVEN

If you want to party in Miami, there’s nowhere better to do it than Miami’s famous ultraclub E11EVEN. A favorite among celebs and performers who have graced its epic center stage like Drake, 50 Cent, Off set, Cardi B, G-Eazy and more, a night at E11EVEN is guaranteed to be one to remember. Complete with over-the-top bottle parades, live performances and killer DJ sets, it’s easy to get lost in the magic of the nightclub and understand why it’s considered one of the most iconic clubs in the world. Pro tip: Grab some merch for memories and make a reservation for dinner beforehand at Giselle, the new restaurant situated on the rooftop of E11EVEN. 29 NE 11th St., Miami, @11miami



E11EVEN has become synonymous with over-the-top nightlife experiences, including live performances, bottle service, celebrity sightings and so much more. If you’re lucky, you’ll catch A-listers like 50 Cent or Drake gracing its iconic center stage for a performance. PHOTO BY ADINAYEV

Bottled Blonde Miami

Whether you’re there for a special occasion or looking for a fun night out, Wynwood’s Bottled Blonde has the recipe for indulgence and excess: a $10,000 Dom Pérignon ladder. Greeted by a bottle parade of waitresses on tiny pink motorcycles as well as The Dom Ladder featuring eight bottles of Dom Pérignon—delivered in a parade of mini luxury cars, Star Wars land speeders, Baywatch jet skis and Formula One cars—you’ll certainly make an entrance and are guaranteed to stay for a night of uninhibited fun. 2838 NW Second Ave., Building 2, Miami, @bottledblondemiami

Papi Steak



Papi Steak’s $1,000 baked Alaska is the ultimate over-the-top tableside presentation to wow your group, made all the more special by toasting a shot of Louis XIII cognac. PHOTO COURTESY OF GROOT HOSPITALITY

At David Grutman and David “Papi” Einhorn’s famed SoFi steakhouse, luxury and opulence are the name of the game. And while you may have opted for the $1,000 Beefcase, we invite you to take things to the next level and charge up your dessert game. The $1,000 baked Alaska is not only presented with an eye-catching tableside presentation complete with blasting music, but it also comes with shots of the prestigious Louis XIII on the side to toast in good company. Cheers! 736 First St., Miami Beach, @papisteak

ZZ’S CLUB

ZZ's spicy tomahawk steak. PHOTO COURTESY OF Major Food Group

The exclusive ZZ’s Club is brought by Major Food Group and promises the best of all culinary and wine experiences. Staying true to its name, opt for ZZ’s spicy tomahawk steak or exotic Japanese steaks, which include the coveted, prized cuts of wagyu hailing from Japan. Presented in authentic fashion with premier cocktails and wine lists to match, you’ll be feeling as if you’re dining with royalty. 151 NE 41st St., Miami, @majorfoodgroup

MARION MIAMI

Marion’s golden tomahawk is sure to impress dinner partygoers who have a taste for the finer things in life. PHOTO COURTESY OF MR. HOSPITALITY MIAMI

Beloved for its high-energy party dinners and flaming bottles of Champagne, Marion Miami continues to deliver the extravagance as it presents a $1,000 golden tomahawk. With a delicious center-cut Kuroge wagyu ribeye cooked over binchotan charcoal and coated from top to bottom with 24K gold leaf, you’ll be able to taste the opulence from start to finish as it’s expertly presented tableside. 1111 SW First Ave., Miami, @marionmiami