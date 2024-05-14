Take A Look At Pagani's First Branded Residences

By: Daniela Garcia By: Daniela Garcia | | Home & Real Estate, Home & Real Estate Feature, Home & Real Estate, HBMI Home,

Pagani unveils its first branded residences worldwide in Miami’s exclusive North Bay Village.

Front exterior rendering of Pagani Residences PHOTO BY WE ARE VISUALS, COURTESY OF PAGANI RESIDENCES

As one of the world’s top hypercars, Pagani is entering a new era of luxury with the brand’s first-ever residences. Complete with 70 custom waterfront residences, the boutique luxury residential building incorporates tailor-made and handcrafted designs by Revuelta Architecture, representing the bespoke style the Italian brand is known for.

“Pagani Residences represent an exciting blend of Pagani’s bespoke design approach with the finest materials and the vibrant allure of Miami’s beauty and dynamic energy. This innovative fusion embodies the distinctive essence that defines Pagani,” said Horacio Pagani, founder and CEO of Pagani Automobili. “Our aspiration is for residence owners to evoke the same exhilaration and excitement that our auto enthusiasts and owners experience every time they get behind the wheel of their Pagani Hypercar.”

Offering future tenants entirely customized and fully furnished units with 11-foot ceilings and waterfront-facing outdoor amenities, the two- to four-bedroom homes feature outdoor terraces and 13-foot ceilings in its penthouses and private pools. With access to a 24/7 concierge service, the 28-story building will be filled with the ultimate amenities. From a 240-foot waterfront boardwalk, private boat slips and entertainment spaces, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a stunning spa with views of Biscayne Bay and more, residents can enjoy redefined luxury living.

Partnering with Miami-based developer Riviera Horizons, Pagani Residences is set to speed onto Miami’s North Bay Village scene by 2027, with prices starting at $2.4 million. 7940 West Dr., North Bay Village, @paganiresidences, paganiresidences.com