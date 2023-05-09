Palm Angels Hosts Private Pre-Race Party With Haas F1 Team

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture People Style & Beauty Parties

The Italian luxury streetwear brand Palm Angels and the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team threw a fabulous fête at a private waterfront residence this past weekend, celebrating both their new partnership and the Miami Grand Prix.

Miami Beach’s culinary mainstay and purveyor of upscale Italian classics Casa Tua catered the three-course seated dinner, which was held outdoors with the sun ablaze against the Miami skyline.

High-profile guests in attendance included Palm Angels Founder and Creative Director Francesco Ragazzi, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, models Candice Swanepoel, Josephine Skriver and Stella Maxwell, actor and singer Evan Ross, Brooklyn Beckham, Miami heat star Tyler Herro, Mayor of Miami Francis Suarez and Haas F1 drivers Nicolas Hülkenberg and Kevin Magnussen.

Miami’s homegrown viral TikTokker Alix Earle and TikTok’s full-coverage makeup queen Meredith Duxbury were also on the esteemed guest list, along with Blake Gray, Camila Coelho, Chantal Jeffries and Tessa Brooks.

Throughout the evening, the buzz was palpable surrounding Palm Angels’ launch of their two exclusive collections of limited-edition t-shirts, sweatshirts, trousers, shirts and sneakers in partnership with America’s only Formula 1 Team Haas.

As expected, Hülkenberg and Magnussen sported Palm Angels-branded fits on the race tracks the next afternoon, gearing up to ride in style. F1’s crossover into the fashion world is just the latest example of how leading sporting events provide the peak opportunity for driving brand awareness.

Palm Angels has a flagship store in Miami’s Design District, in the company of similar luxury streetwear brands such as Pharrell Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club, Ronnie Fieg’s Kith and LeBron James’ sneaker shop turned streetwear mecca Unknwn.

Milan-born Ragazzi grew Palm Angels from a photographic documentation of LA’s skater culture to a full-fledged clothing brand that merges American edge with Italian elegance, a representation of the intertwining cultures found in the Palm Angels partnership with Haas.

Ragazzi concluded the evening by thanking his guests who came out to celebrate with him. Guests continued to mingle around the pool and snapped photos while enjoying post-dinner cocktails.