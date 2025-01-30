Palm House Makes Its U.S. Debut With Elegance And Sophistication

Lifestyle, Travel,

Palm House makes its U.S. debut with elegant services around every corner.



Palm House’s lobby features a ruby-toned seating area. PHOTO COURTESY OF PALM HOUSE

Just when we thought it wasn’t possible, the swank factor in Palm Beach is soaring to new heights. Compliments of the highly anticipated opening of the luxurious Palm House, the beachside Xanadu is welcoming its first new hotel in four years. The Palm Beach hotel marks the London-based hotel group Iconic Luxury Hotels—part of L+R Hotels—first foray into the U.S. market. “This is an exciting step for L+R Hotels as we continue to grow our iconic Luxury Hotels portfolio internationally,” Senior Vice President of Iconic Luxury Hotels Francisco Macedo says.

Swathed in coral hues and maximalist in every sense of the word, Palm House boasts 79 rooms, including 21 suites. Inspired by the Mizners (the family who put Palm Beach on the map), the storied town influenced the hotel’s modern glamour aesthetic. Together, Cooper Carry architects, Muza Lab interior designers and art consultant Minda Dowling created a glamorous jewel box.

“As soon as you walk into the hotel, you are immediately greeted by the luminous pink marble bar – where bartenders in white tuxedo jackets take guests on a journey from perfectly executed classics and British favorites to flights of daring, new creations. The wonderland-esque lobby acts as a living room to Palm Beach, featuring a plush ruby-toned seating area, two floor-to-ceiling seashell tapestries reminiscent of an underwater fantasy world, a seashell-adorned reception desk and three hand-blown coral Murano glass chandeliers specially designed for Palm House,” says Chris Jaycock Palm House general manager.

As the playground of the rich and famous, guests can expect Slim Aaron-esque sensibilities peppered throughout the property. On the pool deck, picture cabana beds, cushioned loungers, poolside service and attentive pool butlers, hourly surprises and delights such as Evian spritzes and even sunglass cleaning beckon guests to kick back and imbibe a cocktail.



A standard guest room PHOTO COURTESY OF PALM HOUSE

Inside each room, guests will uncover opulence and ample spaces. In fact, rooms average more than 550 square feet, making them some of the largest hotel guest rooms in Palm Beach. Nuances such as colorful, coral-colored headboards are accented by custom-made, woven wall sconces, all framed by walls adorned with lattice and antique mirrors for a touch of elegance.

Fancy a nibble? Pop into the Palm House Dining Room. The all-day dining spot, with 88 seats indoors and a 36-seat terrace outdoors, serves delectable eats wrapped in an intimate ambiance. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are served both indoors and al fresco—perfect for soaking in all that Palm Beach glittering eye candy.



Palm House features a picturesque outdoor pool. PHOTO COURTESY OF PALM HOUSE

Jaycock adds, “Beyond the incredible design and the attention to detail in curating every single element across the property, Palm House distinguishes itself through its exceptional level of service. Each person who walks through the doors – whether staying with us overnight, experiencing our vibrant cocktail bar, or enjoying a meal in our exquisite dining room – will feel as though they belong and are part of something truly special. The vision was to create a place of relaxed exclusivity and discretion that would feel like a beautiful, classic home restored to meet every modern desire.”

Emulating an indulgent dream and just steps from the beach and Worth Avenue, the freshly minted Palm House is so Palm Beach. 160 Royal Palm Way, Palm Beach,palmhouse.com