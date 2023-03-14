This Miami Museum Brings An Array Of Optical Illusions

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Lifestyle Local

OFFERING FULLY IMMERSIVE AND OPTICAL ILLUSION EXPERIENCES, THE PARADOX MUSEUM OPENS IN MIAMI, LEAVING ITS MARK ON THE CITY.



Paradox Museum Miami’s tunnel MUSEUM PHOTO COURTESY OF PARADOX MUSEUM MIAMI

Sometimes an experience is more than what meets the eye. Merging education and entertainment, the Paradox Museum Miami creates a new experience for locals and visitors alike. Full of mental and visual deceptions, the eye-tricking experiences are designed to challenge every guest’s senses. From gravity-defying spaces to carousel rooms, the 11,000-square-foot museum is complete with 70-plus interactive and perfectly instagrammable exhibits, each accompanied by a QR code to explain the story behind it.

“Think of our exhibits as words, and our museums as the poetry that express exceptionally designed, out-of-this-world concepts,” shares Marc Gregory Tipton, the regional sales and marketing director for the U.S. and Canada. “The Paradox Museum is all about creating engaging, fun and educational experiences that touch the hearts and minds of our visitors.



Paradox Museum’s reversed room. MUSEUM PHOTO COURTESY OF PARADOX MUSEUM MIAMI

Everything we do is infused with a unique desire to create thrilling moments of discovery.”

As the first venue in the U.S., with locations in Oslo and Stockholm, the museum appeals to guests of all ages. Complete with optical illusions and science, the destination prompts visitors to experiment with the art of perception and how the human brain works, challenging and teaching visitors to reflect on what they see versus what is real. Full of photo-ops, participants can let themselves go while experiencing trippy and mind-bending experiences, each unique to the individual. 2301 N. Miami Ave., Miami, @miami.paradoxmuseum