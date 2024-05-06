PARAISO Miami Beach Returns With Show Stopping Fashion

By: Taylor Mcniff By: Taylor Mcniff | | Style & Beauty Style Style & Beauty Feature Style & Beauty

Get ready to dive into the ultimate celebration of summer style as PARAISO Miami Beach gears up to make waves with its monumental 20th-anniversary.



The Blonds runway show at a previous PARAISO Miami Beach PHOTO COURTESY OF PARAISO MIAMI BEACH

PARAISO Miami Beach returns to the iconic Collins Park Tent this year for its 20th-anniversary celebration with a star-studded lineup of design titans and emerging talents in the fashion industry. With esteemed brands like ACACIA, Seafolly, Andrea Iyamah and Nike Swim leading the charge, the milestone moment celebrates the famed fashion event’s legacy with four full days of programming. Committed to sustainability and style, guests can attend the fifth annual Istituto Marangoni Upcycle Challenge, showcasing chic, innovative student designs highlighting sustainable practices. Celebrating two decades of commitment to inclusivity, diversity, sustainability and summer style, PARAISO Miami Beach prepares to welcome over 30,000 attendees, giving a glimpse into the future and honoring the event’s legacy of excellenc—all in time for the sunny season. May 30-Jun. 2, purchase VIP Passes and Summer Fashion Summit tickets @paraisomiamibeach