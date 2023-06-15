10 Highlights Of Paraiso Miami Swim Week

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Lifestyle Style & Beauty Feature fashion Entertainment

Paraiso Miami Swim Week came and went, sweeping over the shores of Miami with nearly 50 events and 15 runway shows taking place over the course of four fashion-filled days. As Miamians, bikinis go with our lives like the ocean goes with sand. Then combine glamorous swimsuit models paired with the industry’s top labels, splashy parties and themed pop-ups, and there you have the ultimate Miami affair. We’ve rounded up some of the hottest highlights for your viewing pleasure.

Kick-Off Party with Select Models at Sopra

Select Models kicked off Swim Week at a swanky pre-show party on Wednesday in partnership with Paraiso. Hosted by the members-only club above Italian gem Forte dei Marmi, the gathering saw the likes of designers, photographers, TikTokkers, musical performers and reality TV stars in eye-catching looks. DJ Ethan Thompson provided the soundtrack for the glamorous night.

Kittenish Swim by Jessie James Decker

In her second consecutive year at Miami Swim Week, Jessie James Decker presented her Mediterranean-inspired collection at the tents on Collins, modeled by notable Miami influencers Cindy Prado, Alexa Collins and Cydney Moreau. The latest collection of the “playful, fun, flirty, and sassy” swimwear line features hints of Nashville western flare, a mix of bold animal prints and shiny metallics, textured fabrics and an array of softer neutral tones.

Luli Fama

The Miami-based, Latin-owned swimwear brand Luli Fama revealed its Puerto Luli collection at this season’s Swim Week, featuring tropical hues and unique paisley prints designed for lounging beneath the palm trees.

Matte Collection

In a mesmerizing beachside show, the Matte Collection debuted a collection designed “for women, by women” in front of an audience entirely dressed in white. As the waves spilled into the sand, the audience enjoyed a live choir performance before the models strutted the catwalk in the brand’s signature clean and minimalist look. The new Abstract collection presented a slight diversion from the norm, boasting daring prints meant to be interpreted as an art form.

The Blonds Cocktail Party at Queen

The Blonds celebrated in style with a private cocktail party at the opulent Queen Miami Beach, the new clubstaurant taking over the art deco Paris Theater. Cocktails were provided by House of Suntory.

The Blonds

Co-founded by Designer Phillipe Blond and Creative Director David Blond, The Blonds luxury apparel brand made a sensational splash on the runway with their first entrance into the resort wear world. The show was a delightful mishmash of ‘90s Miami Beach vibes, the bright colors and styles of the 1987 film “Overboard” starring Goldie Hawn and a fun-loving Teletubbies collab as the grand finale. The Blonds will have it be known that retro is very much in.

Neena Swim by Oh Polly

Oh Polly’s sister swimwear brand bared it all at the Paraiso tent, showcasing four new collections: Embellished Swim, Printed Swim, Signature Swim and Sporty Swim. Embellished swim features pastel hues covered in meshy sequins in the form of a bandeau top, mini skirt and maxi dress cover-up. Printed Swim is all about the playful florals and fruit, while Signature Swim introduces classic neutral tones in asymmetrical and cut-out designs. The Sporty collection embraces crop tops and boy shorts in neon pinks and limes, accentuated by zip-up detailing.

Sinesia Karol

Brazilian swimsuit designer Sinesia Karol has effortlessly merged the beach-life cultures of the Brazilian and American swimwear markets to create her one-of-a-kind line. The newest “Japanese Garden” collection was on display at the Paraiso tents, embellished by plush velvety fabric and oriental floral designs.

GUESS Summer Party

GUESS hosted a whimsical rooftop party with custom cocktails at Gitano Miami Beach in honor of their flirty new fragrances, GUESS UOMO ACQUA and SEDUCTIVE BLUE. Guests mingled in a haze of mystical blue, perusing stylized displays of GUESS sunglasses as part of the Marcolin eyewear portfolio and posing with mannequins clad in tonal GUESS watches. Three rotating DJ sets played against an LED backdrop of the dreamy summer campaign.

Reserve Model Padel by Pura Vida x Alo

Reserve Miami Seaplane Base hosted an open Model Padel Tournament on Saturday morning of Miami Swim Week, in collaboration with Pura Vida and Alo Yoga. Models from Select Model Management, Elite Model Management and CGM Caroline Gleason Management enjoyed bites from Pura Vida and were dressed in Alo Yoga’s latest styles