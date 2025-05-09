Culture, Lifestyle, Events, fashion, Entertainment,

PARAISO Miami Swim Week returns for its 21st year, bringing captivating runway shows throughout the city.



PARAISO returns with top designers for its 21st year. PHOTO COURTESY OF PARAISO MIAMI SWIM WEEK

As the city heats up, Miami prepares for the highly anticipated PARAISO Miami Swim Week (@paraisomiamibeach). Returning to the city from May 28 to June 1, this year’s event promises to be one of the hottest yet, with events and activations from some of the world’s most coveted swimwear brands. As the leading destination for swimwear fashion and resort wear, this year’s edition is set to showcase top designers, influencers, media and industry tastemakers worldwide.



An elegant look from Sinesia Karol’s runway show PHOTO COURTESY OF PARAISO MIAMI SWIM WEEK

Setting a tone for the upcoming swim season, one of the most coveted events of this year’s PARAISO Miami Swim Week is the debut of the Swimwear Icons Hall of Fame, an exclusive initiative dedicated to honoring the visionaries, designers and industry pioneers who have redefined the world of swimwear fashion.



PARAISO Miami Swim Week 2024 PHOTO COURTESY OF PARAISO MIAMI SWIM WEEK

“PARAISO Miami Swim Week isn’t just an event, it’s a cultural movement,” says Natalija Dedic-Stojanovic, co-founder of PARAISO Miami Swim Week. “It’s not only shaping brands and the way business is done but also transforming how people communicate directly and through their experiences. It’s a celebration of the evolution of PARAISO Miami Swim Week, the swimwear industry, Miami Beach and my personal journey. Fast forward to today, and it’s grown into a major industry event, attracting over 30,000 attendees and having a $75 million+ impact on Miami Beach’s economy.”



PARAISO Miami Swim Week will once again bring stunning swimwear to the runway. PHOTO COURTESY OF PARAISO MIAMI SWIM WEEK

Set to serve as the grand opening of Swim Week, the prestigious gala will pay tribute to the trailblazers who have impacted the swimwear industry and celebrate those who have shaped global swimwear trends.

“The Swimwear Icons Hall of Fame (SIHOF) is everything we’ve hoped for—to solidify Miami Beach as the heart of the swimwear world while honoring the trailblazers who’ve shaped the industry and the culture around it,” Dedic-Stojanovic shares. “The Honors Night isn’t just about celebrating the industry, it’s also about supporting skin cancer research and sun safety awareness.”

Keeping in theme with innovation, attendees can expect luxury designs merged with sustainability as a central component of the events. This year, PARAISO Miami Swim Week is partnering with Ritz-Carlton, South Beach and José Andrés Group, creating new opportunities for the chic week.

“At its core, PARAISO is a celebration of lifestyle, and this collaboration brings together fashion, hospitality, culinary arts and culture into one seamless experience,” Dedic-Stojanovic says. “It’s a major step forward in pushing the boundaries of what this event can be and offering our attendees a truly elevated, multi-sensory experience.”

Alongside this revolutionary partnership, this year’s lineup offers events scattered throughout the city at off-site locations, including The Bass Museum, Shelborne by Proper, The Plymouth Miami Beach, Soho Beach House, 1 Hotel South Beach, 1111 Lincoln Road, La Grande Boucherie, Nikki Beach, MILA and, of course, the iconic Collins Park tent.



Leslie Amon’s Resort 2025 collection. PHOTO COURTESY OF PARAISO MIAMI SWIM WEEK

Showcasing top designers and brands such as Monday Swimwear, Agua Bendita, Luli Fama and Azulu, to Shan celebrating its 40th anniversary with its incredible Cruise 2026 collection and Sigal’s SS26 runway show, Miami has never been hotter. paraisomiamibeach.com

