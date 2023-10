By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Style & Beauty

While Paris is bustling with designer, celebs and models for fall fashion week, not everyone can make it to the city of lights to see the spectacles. But we have you covered.

See Also: Stars At Paris Fashion Week: Jenna Ortega, Jennifer Lawrence, Usher, Robert Pattinson & More

Watch the Paris fashion week runways for Dior, Saint Laurent, Loewe and more below!

Dior

Saint Laurent

Balmain

Acne

Pierre Cardin

Weinsanto

Rabanne

Loewe